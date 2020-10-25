Microids Unveils New Version Of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

This week, Microids revealed that they will be releasing a new version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for North America and Europe. The game is being developed by Appeal Studios and will be published on all three major consoles and PC. No word as to whether or not there will be a version for PS5 and Xbox One X. The game will feature six of the show's iconic TV sets, as seen in the British, American, French, Spanish, Italian, and German versions of the show. What's more, the question and content will be adapted for each of these markets and will offer more than 2,000 exclusive questions per country. However, that's kind of where the originality tops as there will be a generic host in the chair. So no appearances from the late Regis Philbin, Meredith Vieira, Cedric The Entertainer, or even the new host Jimmy Kimmel. You can read more about the game below as the game will drop in Europe on October 29th and in North America on November 17th.

Are you going to win a million? Will you reach the top of the moneytree to claim the highest prize? Don't be intimidated by the fortune at stake, stay focused and cold blooded if you want to win the jackpot! Your general knowledge will be put to the test with more than 3,000 questions, 2,000+ being territory exclusives, split into 8 categories like History, Sport, Science, Art & Literature… You'll even unlock more questions as you play! Of course, the game includes the famous lifelines such as Phone a Friend, 50-50, Switch the Question and more to help you in your quest! Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Will offer an enjoyable experience however old you are thanks to different difficulty settings. A solo mode with a normal difficulty, and a mode dedicated to kids with simple questions specifically crafted for a younger audience. Each of these game modes are also available with a "Family" setting allowing everyone to take part in the action! For those looking for the ultimate online multiplayer thrill, look no further. Battle against up to 99 players in a "Battle Royale" mode and try to reach the top position! Challenge your friends and members of your family in the offline and online multiplayer game modes! The mode "Free-for-All" will see 4 players compete to find who will answer a series of question. May the best one win!

In "Taking Turns", gather up to 10 players for a stressful game of sudden death where a wrong answer means you're eliminated.

In the "Cooperative" mode, team up with 3 other players and work together to reach the goal!