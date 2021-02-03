GameStop Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

In the middle of one of the craziest times they've seen in the stock market, GameStop has appointed a few new hires to the company. The first big one is that they have appointed Matt Francis to the newly-created role of Chief Technology Officer, with a start date of February 15th, 2021. Francis comes with over two decades of experience in e-commerce and consumer technology, as he was most recently an Engineering Leader at Amazon Web Services, as well as previously being in senior-level tech roles for both QVC and Zulily.

The company also made two other executive hires, which you can read about below. Whether or not they'll have any impact on the company moving forward is yet to be seen as the future of GameStop is so unpredictable after the ups and downs of the stock market push from Reddit. As of this morning, the shares have plunged below $100 as those in the market are bracing themselves for possibly huge losses that even Reddit's chaotic nature won't be able to help them recover from. While we don't wish any ill harm on the business, its tough to see where they go from here.

– Ms. Durkin, who previously served as Chewy's Vice President of Customer Service, has a start date of March 1, 2021. She helped establish the world-class customer service operation that positioned Chewy to achieve a Net Promoter Score of 86 in 2018. In her new role, Ms. Durkin will oversee all customer service and engagement initiatives at GameStop. Josh Krueger, Vice President of Fulfillment – Mr. Krueger, who previously held senior fulfillment roles at Amazon, Walmart, and QVC, has a start date of March 1, 2021. In his new role, Mr. Krueger will oversee the management of e-commerce fulfillment centers.