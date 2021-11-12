GameStop-Exclusive Pokémon TCG Pikachu & Zekrom Box Released

Earlier this month, Walmart and Target released exclusive Pokémon TCG products. Target released the Mythical Squishy Collection which featured ten booster packs; three squishy toys featuring Mew, Celebi, and Victini; and cards from actual sets (not promo cards) with those three Pokémon as Vs. Walmart released the Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard GX Premium Collection which included ten booster packs and both a regular and job Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard GX Gold Card. This card had previously been released as a Secret Rare in Japan only. Now, GameStop joins the fun with their own exclusive box: the Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom GX Premium Collection, which is similar to the Walmart offering but with a different card. Let's get into the details.

GameStop Exclusive Pikachu & Zekrom Tag Team GX Box. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here is the official description of the Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom GX Premium Collection:

TAG TEAM pairings like Pikachu & Zekrom-GX are totally in tune with each other, able to work together to multiply their attacks into an unstoppable series! The Pokémon TCG: Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection puts all that power in your hands—ready to battle and ready to win!

The Pokémon TCG: Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection includes:

  • 1 gold foil card featuring Pikachu & Zekrom-GX
  • 1 oversize card featuring Pikachu & Zekrom-GX, suitable for display
  • 10 Pokémon TCG booster packs
  • A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

Interestingly, both the Walmart-exclusive box and now this box include SM Black Star Promos rather than SWSH Black Star Promos, as these GX were from the Sun & Moon era. The release of this box brings about the question… will we eventually get all of the Japan-exclusive gold cards adapted in products like this? How about the Trainer Supporters from Tag Team GX All-Stars that have never been translated. Those would certainly be worthy promo cards. Until more news comes out, we just won't know.

