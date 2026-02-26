Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: gamestop, Mario Day, super mario bros.

GameStop Wants To Set a World Record on Mario Day

GameStop would like to try and set a new world record in NYC for Mario Day, they just need you to dress up as Mario for it

Article Summary GameStop is hosting a Mario Day event in NYC to break the world record for most people dressed as Mario.

Join on March 10 at 32 E 14th St for a shot at prizes, giveaways, and fun Mario-themed activities.

All Mario-costumed participants get a $5 GameStop store credit, with the best Mario winning a Nintendo Switch 2.

RSVP online and come in a red shirt, blue overalls, red hat, and mustache to be counted in the world record attempt.

GameStop has decided to throw a special event in Manhattan for Mario Day this year, aiming to set a world record. The company is going to hold the Mario World Record on March 10 (MAR10, get it? Of course you do, we've been doing this joke for a decade now) with a judge on hand from the Guinness World Records to do the count and make it official. The team is trying to break the current record of 230 people from 2010. Those looking to take part can RSVP on this website, where you can get all the info you need to participate and get an in-store credit for doing so.

GameStop Mario World Record

In honor of Mario Day, we're attempting to break the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Mario Expect a Mario takeover with prizes, photo ops, and one very memorable group picture The best Mario will receive a free Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, all participants in Mario costumes will receive a bonus $5 store credit for use on any item in-store. (32 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003)

What's the previous world record?

The largest gathering of people dressed as Mario was 230 participants, set on August 18, 2010 in Chifeng City, Inner Mongolia, China.

How do I check in / get counted?

Scan the QR code on-site between 4pm and 8pm, and make sure you're in costume!

What counts as a Mario costume?

Red shirt. Blue overalls. Red hat. Mustache.

What if I don't have a Mario costume?

We will have a limited number of free costumes available on-site, but encourage all participants to get creative and show up to impress.

Do I get anything for participating?

There will be various giveaways and if you dress in a Mario costume you are eligible to receive $5 in store credit!

Can I come as Luigi?

Sure. But you will not receive store credit. Sorry.

