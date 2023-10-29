Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Appeal Studios, Gangs Of Sherwood

Gangs Of Sherwood Delayed Over Player Feedback

Nacon revealed that Gangs Of Sherwood will be pushed back nearly an entire month as they make adjustments based on player feedback.

Article Summary Gangs Of Sherwood release date postponed to November 30 due to player feedback.

Nacon and Appeal Studios signaled that changes will be made based on community suggestions.

The changes are assumed to be in game mechanics following Steam Next Fest demo feedback.

Concerns arise about potential further delay if issues are more severe than anticipated.

Nacon and Appeal Studios announced this past week that they are delaying the release of Gangs Of Sherwood by almost an entire month. The company posted the message you see here to their social media accounts, letting fans know that the new release date for the game will no longer be November 2, and instead, they will be aiming to release it on November 30.

Dear players, In light of the abundant feedback gathered from the Gangs of Sherwood demo period during October's Steam Next Fest, our teams have decided to defer the game's official release, originally scheduled for 2 November, until 30 November 2023. This additional time will be used to fine-tune certain aspects and incorporate some improvements requested by the community, giving Robin and his merry men the chance to step up their preparations for their confrontation with the armies of the Sheriff of Nottingham! Gangs of Sherwood will be available from 30 November on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Please accept our thanks in advance for your understanding and patience. See you soon on Gangs of Sherwood!

What kind of changes this means for the game is uncertain. We assume the bulk of it will be mechanics and the way the game plays out. Steam Next Fest was the first chance the public at large had a chance to check out the game and get a real sense of what the team was aiming for, even if it was in a limited demo capacity. If the game received that much negative feedback that it caused the team to put it on hold to make some adjustments, we're guessing the problems are a little more severe than just tightening a few things up. We'll see if the team is able to keep the November 30 release date or if Gangs of Sherwood gets pushed back even more.

