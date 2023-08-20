Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Appeal Studios, Gangs Of Sherwood

Gangs Of Sherwood Releases New Combat Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game Gangs Of Sherwood, as Nacon revealed more of how the combat system will work.

Nacon and Appeal Studios released a new trailer for Gangs Of Sherwood this past week, giving us a better look at the combat in the game. The steampunk take on the tale of Robin Hood has its own unique system tailored to each character, as they all have different weapons and abilities when entering battle. As well as upgrades unique to them that will change the way you approach different situations. This trailer has the devs breaking it all down so you get a better idea of how it works out. Enjoy the trailer as the game is set for release on September 19th, 2023.

"Right from the concept phase, the objective for the combat system has been to give players the feeling that they are controlling legendary heroes in dynamic and intense action phases. The game has unique heroes with complementary and distinct abilities, so players can progress on their own or create impressive synergies with others. Each character represents an archetype with special abilities and attacks: as an archer, for example, Robin Hood has several types of arrows for ranged attacks, whereas Friar Tuck is a tank-type character, capable not only of charging up his attacks to inflict more damage but also of creating a shield to protect his allies. In combat, the heroes can also use their 'Rebel Instinct,' a special mode that temporarily reinforces their abilities. Players can also equip each character with fragments that grant different types of powers, such as Regeneration and Paralysis."

"In Gangs of Sherwood, players must challenge many different types of enemies: light units, ranged units, mini-bosses, and, of course, the main bosses, which are easy to spot, as each has a dedicated arena. Individually, some of them are no problem for the heroes, but they may prove to be a greater challenge when present in number. Furthermore, the enemies also have different roles: some may, for example, confer bonuses on their allies if not quickly disposed of, while others may charge the player to interrupt attack combos. The different types of enemies also look different; this is particularly true for some bosses, clad in attire incorporating the features of animals, such as lions, as was common for English crests during the Middle Ages. Finally, each enemy has unique attributes that require players to adopt specific strategies if they are to emerge victorious. The Shield Puncher, for example, has a giant, indestructible shield, so players have to attack from the rear to overcome him."

