GDC Announces Two New Upcoming Panels From Supercell

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is slowly revealing some of the activities coming to the event, including new talks from Supercell. The studio has signed up to give two special in-depth looks into games they have on the way. The first one will have them exploring the creation and expansion of the Clash universe, while the second will take a look into the latest moves with the social game Everdale. You can read about both of them below as they will take place during the convention next month, but specific dates and times have not been set for either panel.

Expanding an IP: Case Study Clash of Clans Universe

During this GDC session, Supercell artists Aleksei Kalibin and John Cipriani will take a deep dive into the Clash universe, revealing the qualities of the Clash IP and how gameplay, marketing, and art drove its expansion. Beginning with the game that started it all, this talk will illuminate what decisions went into making the IP and how it was redefined from its blocky beginnings. From there, Aleksei and John will move onto covering Clash Royale, Clash Mini, and Clash Quest—which have each put their own twist on Clash of Clans by focusing on different areas of expansion. This is a perfect session for those looking to expand their knowledge of IP development and how to successfully grow their brand—along with folks interested in the Clash universe.

From Clash of Clans to Everdale: Scaling from Solo to Social

During this session, Supercell Oy senior programmer Tristan Williams will walk attendees through the journey and challenges of building the technology for one of Supercell's newest games, Everdale—a game that evolved from a fork of the Clash of Clans codebase. Unlike Clash of Clans, where players can only see one village at a time, in Everdale every player in the valley can see what every other player is doing in real time, and can even collaborate on projects to build their shared community. Tristan will show attendees some of the interesting technical and design challenges they faced during development, and the interplay between game design and technology.