Genesis Noir To Launch On Multiple Platforms On March 26th

Finally, after a long wait, Fellow Traveller will be releasing Genesis Noir on March 26th for both PC and consoles. This is a game we've been waiting to have in our hands for a long while, ever since we experienced it at PAX East back in 2018 from developer Feral Cat Den. The game has changed hands for publishing and is now getting released by Fellow Traveller, as they will be releasing this cosmic noir thriller that takes place entirely among the stars. The game will be released across Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store. You can read more about it here and see the latest trailer for what we think may be a strong contender for indie game of the year.

Genesis Noir is a surreal noir adventure spanning time and space. When a love triangle between cosmic beings becomes a bitter confrontation, you'll witness a gunshot fired by a jealous god—otherwise known as The Big Bang. Jump into the expanding universe and search for a way to destroy creation and save your love. Genesis Noir seamlessly blends interactive storytelling and generative art into a narrative tale of time, space and music. As "No Man," a watch peddler trapped in the deterministic cosmos, you will explore black holes, primordial Earth, and jazz cafes. With a focus on tactile puzzles and exploration, you'll experiment with objects to discover how they can be manipulated to progress your journey. Witness the birth and history of mankind. Find comfort in a glass of gin. Become acquainted with the massive, the microscopic, and everything in between. Dial a rotary phone; destroy a civilization; plant a garden; improvise with a musician; create life—all in your search for a way to save Miss Mass.