Genshin Impact Reveals Everything Coming in Version 5.8

Genshin Impact has revealed a new Summer map, as well as the first Nod-Krai character Ineffa, as Version 5.8 arrives next week

Article Summary Explore the new Easybreeze Holiday Resort map with seasonal events and exclusive rewards in Natlan.

Ineffa, the first Nod-Krai character, debuts as a 5-star Electro polearm user with unique Lunar-Charged skills.

Special banners feature Ineffa, Citlali, Mualani, and Chasca, alongside new summer outfits for Bennett and Yelan.

Version 5.8 introduces streamlined tutorials, quest time auto-navigation, and improved material tracking.

HoYoverse dropped new details this week for the next update to Genshin Impact, as we have a better idea of what's coming to Version 5.8. The shorthand to this update is that you're getting a new permanent map with the addition of the Easybreeze Holiday Resort map in Natlan, as well as the character Ineffa, who will be the first character from Nod-Krai to join the roster. Plus several new outfits, new everything you would expect from a new region, and more. We have the dev notes and videos here as the content drops on July 30.

Genshin Impact – Version 5.8: Sunspray Summer Resort

Starting with Version 5.8, Travelers will be invited to explore Easybreeze Holiday Resort — a vibrant new island region located off the west coast of Natlan, now open for its trial phase. Familiar faces will return for the adventure, including Bennett, Chasca, and Mualani. Even Venti makes an appearance, seemingly here to visit an old friend — more of which will unfold in the new Story Quest, "Sunspray Summer Resort." Joining the fun is the resort's cheerful mascot, "Asha," who grants Travelers special exploration powers similar to those of the Saurians — making it easy to glide across water and hover briefly in midair across the layers of the resort. The Asha buddies are also master spray painters, and the color they scatter along the way can solve puzzles and unveil more secrets of the resort. Yet, beneath the cheerful resort lies the secrets of Mare Jivari, where Bakunawa, the ageless monster, awaits new challengers.

Hidden throughout the resort are a variety of seasonal events offering generous rewards. Whether by guiding Kau Kau and Akamai in "Travels Are Fuller With Friends," aiming at opponents in "Strikers Through the Storm," joining energetic music parties, or spray-painting objects as Asha, Travelers can earn Sunspray Spirit through these mini-games. Collect enough, and Travelers can unlock exciting rewards, including the event-exclusive 4-star Claymore "Flame-Forged Insight" and Bennett's new outfit, "Adventures in Blazing Hue."

The story of Nod-Krai is about to unfold in the new version series "Song of the Welkin Moon." In the prelude chapter, "The Journey Home" in Version 5.8, Ineffa, Travelers will meet your very first companion from the region: Ineffa, an all-purpose household robot created by the Whiz-Kid Mechanic Aino of Nod-Krai. Together with Ineffa, Travelers will set off on a journey across Natlan to uncover the secrets of her origins — mysteries that appear to be closely linked to the ancient dragon civilization.

Ineffa, a capable fighter when her combat module is activated, will join the playable roster as a 5-star Electro polearm user who introduces the all-new Lunar-Charged reaction. When she is in the team, any Electro-Charged reaction triggered by party members will instead become a Lunar-Charged reaction. Upon activation, a Thundercloud appears on the battlefield, continuously dealing Electro DMG to enemies simultaneously affected by both Electro and Hydro, even with the possibility of triggering CRIT Hits. In combat, Ineffa can deploy a shield and summon the Multipurpose Smart Assistance Unit "Birgitta." Birgitta can periodically dash toward enemies to deal AoE Electro DMG, and will launch an additional attack if a Thundercloud created by Lunar-Charged reactions is present nearby.

In the first phase of the Version 5.8 event wishes, Ineffa will make her debut alongside a rerun of Citlali. In the latter half of the banners, Mualani and Chasca will return. In addition, Yelan, our old friend from Liyue, embroiled in a tricky case in Fontaine, keeps a low profile by donning a new Fontaine-style outfit and equipping a special photography device to capture traces invisible to the naked eye. For a limited time, Travelers can also pick up Yelan's fresh outfit, "Tranquil Banquet," at a special discount.

This breezy summer update also comes with a range of streamlined system optimizations. New short, cloud-streamed tutorial videos are now available on Trial and Talent screens for newly released characters, making it easier for Travelers to learn how to use them effectively. Quest time management has been simplified too — just press "Navigate," and the in-game clock will automatically adjust to the correct time. Additionally, improved material tracking now helps Travelers quickly identify which characters can detect local specialties in each region.

