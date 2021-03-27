Creative Assembly & SEGA Announce Total War: Rome Remastered

SEGA and Creative Assembly announced this week they have an old favorite coming back with Total War: Rome Remastered. Originally released back in 2004, this is one of the all-time great staples of the Total War series back when Activision was publishing it. Seventeen years later and this version is the original game with a bunch of upgrades, which includes a 4K resolution and graphics enhancement that will make the game pop. We have all the new additions to the game from the developers listed below, along with the trailer for you to enjoy as this will launch on PC on April 29th, 2021.

Total War: Rome Remastered ushers the classic strategy title into the modern gaming era with full 4K visuals, native support for ultra-high-definition resolution and overhauled environment, battlefield, and character models. New Gameplay Content: Wage war across new fronts with 16 previously unplayable factions to play on top of the original 22, and send the new Merchant agents on missions to establish lucrative trade networks across the map, buy out rival Merchants, and assert your empire's economic power.

Players can exercise more control than ever with new features such as a tactical map during battles, plus heat maps and icon overlays in campaign mode. Existing mechanics have also been improved, including an overhauled diplomacy system, wider camera zoom levels throughout the game, and camera rotation on the campaign map. Improved Help Systems: A swathe of improved support has been added, including a redesigned tutorial, a new in-game Wiki, expansive advice and tooltips, and improved accessibility for colour blind players.

Players can enjoy cross-platform PVP multiplayer between Windows, macOS and Linux, a first for the Total War franchise. Complete Original Content: Total War: Rome Remastered includes the Barbarian Invasion and Alexander expansions in glorious new detail, and players will also gain access to the original ROME: Total War Collection (only playable on Windows).