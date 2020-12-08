Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Season One Gets A Trailer

Are you ready to dip into the first season of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? There's a new trailer showing off what's on the horizon. Starting tomorrow, Treyarch and Activision will be kicking off Season One of the game's online content, which will also crossover into Modern Warfare as well as Warzaone. All of which will be coming with changes, updates, more added content, and a number of surprises we're guessing they haven't revealed yet to keep things spicy. To prep you for the mission to come, the devs have released a new trailer you can check out below to show off what the season has in store for you and your friends. Plus, you can read about how the content will drop along the way. For more details, you can check out their blog.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update: Dec. 8 The first of these is an update to Black Ops Cold War, which will be available to download on Tuesday, December 8. This update brings a host of quality-of-life improvements to Black Ops Cold War, and prepares players for new Season One game content integration, which becomes available December 16. Between December 7 and December 16, expect lines of communication to be open as we preview numerous elements of Season One, showcasing the massive expansion of incoming content. Black Ops Cold War Update (Dec. 15), Warzone Update (Dec. 16) A pair of content updates will deliver Season One game content for players of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. For more information on the content of these updates, consult Treyarch's Game Intel blogs for patch notes. Once the second content update becomes available in Warzone, Season One will launch simultaneously across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. We want to thank you, the Call of Duty community, for your tremendous support and patience. We're honored to serve the most passionate community around.