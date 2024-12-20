Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Reveals Version 5.3 Update Details

Genshin Impact has a new update coming up at the start of 2025, as they revealed what's coming in Version 5.3 this January

Article Summary Version 5.3 introduces Pyro Archon Mavuika, adding a fresh storyline and gameplay with two combat styles.

The Lantern Rite event is back, offering players free Primogems, a new glider, and a 4-star character.

New characters Citlali and Lan Yan debut alongside reruns for fan favorites in Event Wishes.

Gameplay enhancements include a permanent rhythm game mode and increased Artifact Inventory Limit.

HoYoverse has revealed a major update is on the way for Genshin Impact in January, as they revealed the details of what's coming in Version 5.3. This will pack quite a punch as it will add the playable Pyro Archon, Mavuika, as you'll get a new storyline featuring her. Lantern Rite will also return with free rewards, including Primogems, Intertwined Fates, a new glider, a 4-star character selector, two new bosses, new additions to the overall game, and new optimizations. We have the full notes below as the update arrives on January 1, 2025.

Genshin Impact – Version 5.3

The final battle tolls its bell, summoning Natlan's warriors to rise in the new Act V of Natlan's Archon Quest. In the previous main story, the six heroes of Natlan successfully united, and the sacred blessing of the Ode of Resurrection was extended to all Natlanese warriors. At long last, the Traveler is on the verge of awakening their Pyro power. Meanwhile, the Abyss will unleash a new evil into the world for the final showdown, the terrifying Abyssal Mimic Dragon, a Boss known as the "Lord of Eroded Primal Fire."

Revered as Natlan's most radiant protector during the Abyss wars, Mavuika, also known as the Pyro Archon Haborym, joins the battlefield with two unique combat styles: Fighting with her claymore, or crushing opponents while riding her Flamestrider. By tapping her Elemental Skill, the Ring of Searing Radiance manifests, following Mavuika or the active character and unleashing continuous Pyro attacks. By holding her Elemental Skill, Mavuika mounts her Flamestrider, allowing her to scale cliffs, drive across land and water alike, glide in mid-air, and charge into opponents in her path. By fighting alongside her teammates, Mavuika gains a unique resource called Fighting Spirit, used to activate her Elemental Burst. Her Elemental Burst unleashes a powerful AoE Pyro attack, and Mavuika will enter a special state with higher interruption resistance and enhanced combat power. Additionally, Mavuika can decrease the party's Nightsoul Transmission Cooldown by 20%. Players can learn more about this stalwart warrior in her Story Quest, which unlocks after completing the latest Archon Quest.

In contrast to Mavuika's blazing flames, "Granny Itztli," otherwise known as Citlali from the Masters of the Night-Wind, brings a biting cold to the battlefield as a 5-star Cryo Catalyst user. A powerful Shaman revered by her tribe, Citlali is always accompanied by two little companions, Itzpapa and Citlalin. During exploration, they transform into cushions and pillows, allowing Citlali to comfortably float in mid-air. While in combat, Citlali can deploy Cryo shields and summon a powerful Cryo storm of AoE DMG with her little companions. While in her Nightsoul's Blessing state, "Granny Itztli" lowers the Pyro and Hydro RES of opponents affected by Frozen or Melt reactions, even when Citlali is off-field. Both Mavuika and Citlali debut in the first half of Version 5.3's Event Wishes, with reruns for Arlecchino and Clorinde arriving in the second half.

A new Liyue character, Lan Yan, debuts as a 4-star Anemo Catalyst user in the second half of Version 5.3. One of her inherited Qimen Arts is the Swallow-Wisp Shield that can convert its Element into Hydro, Pyro, Cryo or Electro to absorb corresponding Elemental DMG. After the conversion, she can also leap into the air to attack, dealing the same type of Elemental DMG to her opponents. In addition, more 5-star characters will return in another round of Chronicled Wish, including Ganyu and Shenhe. Meanwhile, the bustling Liyue Harbor is once again aglow with the cheer of Lantern Rite. Players can share in the festive joy through various free rewards, including Primogems ×1,600 and the new glider "Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined" via in-game mails, Intertwined Fate ×10 through a daily login event, a free 4-star Liyue character by completing the Lantern Rite event, and a new outfit for Xiangling by accumulating Festive Fever in the event.

Besides the joy of reaping rewards, mini-games and events will be adding another layer of excitement to the festivities. This year, players can share their customized gift envelopes with companions and other Travelers, weaving their best wishes and sentiments into their works. They can also play the block clearing mini-game, "Immortal Combat," as well as a combat challenge with Stratagem buffs to accumulate fun and Festive Fever alike. Once Festive Fever reaches a certain level, players can claim Xiangling's new outfit "New Year's Cheer" and more celebratory bonuses for free. Meanwhile, Hu Tao's new outfit "Cherries Snow-Laden" will be on sale in the Shop at a limited-time discount.

Version 5.3 continues to offer new features for different in-game modes. The popular rhythm game will become a permanent gameplay mode, allowing players to compose and share musical scores to showcase their talents. Additionally, Kazuha and Ganyu's Echo cosmetics will be added to Envisaged Echoes in the Imaginarium Theater lobby, and can be obtained after completing the corresponding new challenges. This version is also committed to further optimizing the character level-up process. The character interface now includes a button leading directly to the Training Guide. Artifacts, Weapons, and Character overviews in the Training Guide have been made clearer and easier to understand. The Artifact Inventory Limit will also be increased to 2,100, affording players more space and flexibility in Artifact management. Additionally, Boss enemies will respawn in just 5 seconds after claiming rewards without the need to teleport away, ensuring a smoother, more efficient process for obtaining character level-up materials.

