Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact – Version 4.6 Set To Be Released On April 24

HoYoverse recently revealed new details and a trailer for Genshin Impact - Version 4.6, set to arrive in a couple of weeks.

Article Summary Version 4.6 of Genshin Impact launches April 24 with new character Arlecchino and a Weekly Boss.

Explore the underwater remains of Remuria in the new area of Fontaine and encounter a special dragon.

Arlecchino employs the Bond of Life mechanic for attack power and is featured in Event Wishes.

Join rhythm game events on Watatsumi Island and a chance to earn the new Nightwind Horn instrument.

HoYoverse released new details to the next update for Genshin Impact this past week, as Version 4.6 will be released for PC and consoles on April 24. Being referred to as "Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades," this update will make Arlecchino the first playable character to utilize the Bond of Life mechanic, as well as make them a new Weekly boss with her Story Quest available. You'll also be able to explore the new area of Fontaine, and take part in special events themed to music. We have the finer details below and a new trailer for you to enjoy.

Genshin Impact – Version 4.6

Arlecchino, known as the "Knave" and Fourth of the Fatui Harbingers, will meet players again as a playable 5-star Pyro polearm wielder and a new Weekly Boss. As a teammate, Arlecchino's combat skills are centered around "Bond of Life," a mechanic that is supposed to prevent its victim from being healed, but that Arlecchino manages to take advantage of to enhance her attack power. Arlecchino may gain a "Bond of Life" bar above her health bar, and when the Bond is equal to or greater than a certain percentage of her health, she will take on an offensive state, granting her Normal Attacks greater strength and non-overridable Pyro damage by consuming her Bond of Life. To maintain a sufficient Bond of Life, Arlecchino can impose and collect Blood-Debt Directives on her enemies. Meanwhile, due to her unique Talent, her Elemental Burst will be the only way that she can receive healing effects during combat.

As a new Weekly Boss, Arlecchino will impose a Blood-Debt Directive on players who challenge her. Players who have had a Blood-Debt Directive imposed upon them will suffer from the Bond of Life effect, taking more damage from her attacks and being unable to be healed. Those who manage to repay the Debt will be rewarded with a boost to their Charged Attack. In addition, Arlecchino is also called "Father" by children in the House of the Hearth. More about the House and Arlecchino will be revealed in her Story Quest "Ignis Purgatorius." Arlecchino will join the first half of the Version 4.6 Event Wishes alongside Lyney's rerun, followed by Wanderer and Baizhu in the second half. The new 5-star polearm "Crimson Moon's Semblance" will also feature in the first half of Version 4.6, focusing on combat abilities revolving around Bond of Life.

For adventure seekers, Genshin Impact – Version 4.6 also ushers in a new area with a large, mysterious underwater empire waiting to be explored. Deep in the Sea of Bygone Eras lies the remains of Remuria, an empire whose heyday and subsequent destruction predates the birth of the Court of Fontaine. Learning its "Symphony" will be key to reactivating certain mechanics and millennia-old devices. As the adventure goes on, players may even meet a certain special dragon, as well as confront the new Boss Enemy "Legatus Golem."On Inazuma's Watatsumi Island, players will be able to help Itto prepare for the "Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness," as well as enjoy a new rhythm game event. Players will also be able to edit their own rhythm games and invite friends to challenge them via sharing codes. As a reward, they will stand a chance of getting their hands on the brand-new instrument "Nightwind Horn."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!