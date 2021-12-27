Genshin Impact Will Receive A Massive Update On January 5th

Publisher miHoYo has revealed more details of what's to come in the next massive update for Genshin Impact, arriving on January 5th. The grand details were revealed on the PlayStation Blog this week from Studio Technical Director Zhenzhong Yi, who went over some of the new additions including the new area coming to the world called Enkanomiya, and two new characters in the form of Shenhe and Yunjin. You can read more about the update below and check out the full rundown at the link above.

Rebuild and Rejoice at Lantern Rite

As the biggest annual festival in Liyue, the Lantern Rite is a time for people to gather together to honor their heroes and embrace the future with their best wishes. On the day of the festival, the night sky of Liyue Harbor will be lit up with thousands of Xiao Lanterns released from every household, followed by a grand fireworks show. The bustling streets of Liyue will once again be lined with a variety of vendors and stalls, bringing a host of new festivities to those celebrating the holiday. You can try your hand at making sparkling fireworks or participate in the popular lantern riddle-guessing event.

In addition to the grand celebrations, the Jade Chamber will also be given a new lease of life at this time. This magnificent airborne palace was destroyed to defeat the ancient god and sea monster Osial during the past Archon Quest. As Ningguang and many others are busy reconstructing the Jade Chamber, you can also pitch in to help retrieve lost items. Some can be salvaged with the Waverider, while others need to be retrieved from the Treasure Hoarders. You can hunt down elite Treasure Hoarders in their encampments, or intercept their transport balloons that are transferring supplies at sea.

Reconnect with the People in Liyue

Among those rebuilding the Jade Chamber, you will meet our new characters Shenhe and Yun Jin, as well as many old friends in Liyue. Some also get a new look with the upcoming update. Often mistaken as an adeptus, our new five-star character Shenhe actually comes from a family of exorcists. However, Shenhe had been raised by Cloud Retainer as her disciple at an early age, and she does not understand the intricacies of human relations nor the ways of the world. In combat, Shenhe wields the power of Cryo and a polearm. She can summon a Talisman Spirit and become a strong support to boost the team's damage. Both Shenhe's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can help her party deal increased Cryo damage. With her Elemental Skill and Passive Talent, you can further choose to boost all nearby party members' Elemental Skill and Burst damage, or their Normal, Plunging, and Charged Attack damage.

Our next new character Yun Jin is a four-star Geo polearm user, and she can be a strong support to those who favor Normal Attacks. Her Elemental Skill can shield herself and charge up for a more powerful strike. Her Elemental Burst will cause AoE Geo DMG and grant all nearby teammates a Flying Cloud Flag Formation, boosting their Normal Attack based on Yun Jin's Defense. Meanwhile, the buff provided by the Flying Cloud Flag Formation can be further increased if you have a variety of Visions in your party. To better portray Yun Jin as an opera master, we've invited Peking Opera Artist 杨扬 (Yang Yang) to voice her opera performances, alongside excellent voice actors of different languages to deliver her dialogue in daily life.

Shenhe and Yun Jin will be available in the first Event Wish, coinciding with Xiao's Event Wish. Zhongli and Ganyu will each have their own Event Wish open in the later stage of Version 2.4. To recruit more Liyue characters, complete certain requirements during the Lantern Rite and obtain one of the eight four-star Liyue characters including Yun Jin for free. In addition, Ningguang's new outfit Orchid's Evening Gown can also be redeemed for free during the Lantern Rite. Keqing's new outfit Opulent Splendor will be on sale with a limited-time discount.