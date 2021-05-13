Review: Cold Case: A Pinch Of Murder, By ThinkFun Games

Just over a week ago, we reviewed ThinkFun's immersive game of deduction, Cold Case: A Story To Die For, the first in the company's Cold Case series. Today, we have the chance to review the second game in the series: Cold Case: A Pinch of Murder! Here's what we think of it.

This game follows a similar prognosis to the first game in the series but covers a case from a year prior. In this installment of the series, players are asked to attempt to solve the 1983 murder of Harold Green and present conclusions, possibly with a fresh perspective, over to investigative authorities online. It is important to note that these are all real cold cases and the police have never solved these cases.

The premise of this game specifically is that Harold Green was murdered while baking for the annual fair at his local church. While his body was recovered, the killer was never found or identified. As it has been 38 years since the trail had gone cold, the Cold Case series's crowdsourcing nature may provide new eyes to the ends of solving it.

As with A Story To Die For, A Pinch of Murder contains just paper components in its box. There are such items as notes from the police, newspaper clippings, local maps, floorplans, autopsy reports, witness statements, and more. It's definitely a lot to process, but as the game is geared for a minimum of one player, it should not be too hard to look into the murder with these pieces of evidence.

Cold Case: A Pinch of Murder by ThinkFun has a manufacturer-suggested retail price of $14.99 USD and is geared for players ages 14 and up. If you're interested in picking up this game, ThinkFun will be putting it up for preorder on Tuesday, June 1st of this year. What do you think of this series? Does it l0ok fun? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!