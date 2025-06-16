Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: rocket league

Rocket League Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary With Season 19

Rocket League is turning ten this year, and the devs are celebrating it in Season 19 with a three-part event and special additions

Article Summary Rocket League kicks off its Tenth Anniversary with major Season 19 updates and new rewards.

Celebrate with three event parts, including exclusive LTMs, limited-time car bodies, and tournaments.

Unlock premium Rocket Pass items, remixed soundtracks, and classic Monstercat Player Anthems.

Join in-game birthday events, claim epic login rewards, and prepare for the World Championship in Lyon.

Epic Games and Psyonix have revealed the latest content coming to Rocket League, as they mark the game's Tenth Anniversary with a birthday celebration as part of Season 19. Starting this Wednesday, they will celebrate it in three parts, featuring the all-new the DFH Stadium (10th Anniversary) Arena, a new Rocket Pass featuring the all-new Xentari (Octane hitbox) and Breakout X (Breakout hitbox) Car Bodies, along with several other rewards and features added for the occasion. We have more info below, as well as the latest trailer above, as it all starts on June 18.

Rocket League – Season 19

Part 1 – June 18: The adidas FC Clash LTE kicks off with Challenge rewards and two new LTMs: adidas Soccar Strike and Possession Rumble. Plus, Clubs will be overhauled with new ways to play, compete, and progress together!

The adidas FC Clash LTE kicks off with Challenge rewards and two new LTMs: adidas Soccar Strike and Possession Rumble. Plus, Clubs will be overhauled with new ways to play, compete, and progress together! Part 2 – July 16: Jump into SunlessKhan's Demolition Duel LTM, unlock a new car in Summer Road Trip, and celebrate Rocket League's birthday with the Rocket League Year 10 ft. deadmau5 LTE starting August 5. And from July 7 (Rocket League's official birthday!) to September 17, claim the Cristiano (Gold) Wheels login reward!

Jump into SunlessKhan's Demolition Duel LTM, unlock a new car in Summer Road Trip, and celebrate Rocket League's birthday with the Rocket League Year 10 ft. deadmau5 LTE starting August 5. And from July 7 (Rocket League's official birthday!) to September 17, claim the Cristiano (Gold) Wheels login reward! Part 3 – August 21: Players can test their versatility with five different modes in Pentathlon Tournaments. There will also be an Echo Item, which can be earned by bumping into players who already own it in Echo Playlists! On September 4, cruise down the Champions Road with the new Jump Jam LTM and get ready for the Rocket League World Championship in Lyon, France, taking place September 9-14.

Players can test their versatility with five different modes in Pentathlon Tournaments. There will also be an Echo Item, which can be earned by bumping into players who already own it in Echo Playlists! On September 4, cruise down the Champions Road with the new Jump Jam LTM and get ready for the Rocket League World Championship in Lyon, France, taking place September 9-14. Turn Up The Radio: Rocket Pass Premium has 70+ tiers of free and Premium rewards, including remixes of iconic Rocket League songs like Season 19's theme song, "Breathing Underwater (VIP)" from Hollywood Principle. Plus, classic Monstercat Player Anthems like "LUV U NEED U" by Slushii, "Therapy" by Conro, and more will be in the Shop July 7-20!

