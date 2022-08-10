Gerda: A Flame In Winter Releases Gameplay Overview Video

DON'T NOD Entertainment has released a new video for Gerda: A Flame In Winter this week, showing off more of the gameplay. This trailer, which we have for you down at the bottom, shows off many of the RPG elements you'll be working with, as well as the decision-making mechanic where the choices you make can and will affect the future. You also get a good look at her skills and how you'll utilize them in various ways, including maintaining relationships and gaining "mental energies" to use later on. Enjoy the video as the game is currently set for release on September 1st for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

One day, Gerda returns home from the clinic where she works as a nurse. She notices blood as she enters the house and soon discovers that her husband, Anders, is being arrested by the Gestapo. He has left behind important resistance documents, and it looks like many Danish and German lives will depend on her next actions. A tale told not on the front line, but within the intimate setting of the small Danish village Gerda has lived her whole life.

Armed only with her wits, compassion, and insight, the advantage she has as a civilian is the knowledge of her community and village. Gerda's personality traits are her skills, and her connection with others will also determine how the story unfolds. Choices are made through a mix of exploration and dialog, as well as resource and relationship management. Each day, she writes about her experiences and the actions she took in her diary, which players will use to develop aspects of her personality to allow Gerda to deal with situations in different ways.

She will meet a large cast of characters throughout the game: her fellow villagers — both Danes and ethnic Germans — as well as members of the Resistance, and the occupying Nazis. Every interaction holds weight, and every decision is critical in times of turmoil and war. With lives on the line, your morals will be challenged, and beliefs compromised… How far would you go to protect your loved ones?