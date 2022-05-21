Gerda: A Flame In Winter Will be Released This September

DONTNOD Entertainment revealed this week that they will now be releasing Gerda: A Flame In Winter on PC and Switch this September. Developed by PortaPlay, this narrative game has been inspired by real-life events that took place in the Danish village of Tinglev is under German occupation during World War II. You will take on the role of Gerda Larsen, as you walk down her ordinary life caught up in extraordinary circumstances. As her life is thrown into chaos she is forced to take a stand. The game's official release date is September 1st, and you can already wishlist it above on Steam.

One day, Gerda returns home from the clinic where she works as a nurse. She notices blood as she enters the house and soon discovers that her husband, Anders, is being arrested by the Gestapo. He has left behind important resistance documents, and it looks like many Danish and German lives will depend on her next actions. A tale told not on the front line, but within the intimate setting of the small Danish village Gerda has lived her whole life.

Armed only with her wits, compassion, and insight, the advantage she has as a civilian is the knowledge of her community and village. Gerda's personality traits are her skills, and her connection with others will also determine how the story unfolds. Choices are made through a mix of exploration and dialog, as well as resource and relationship management. Each day, she writes about her experiences and the actions she took in her diary, which players will use to develop aspects of her personality to allow Gerda to deal with situations in different ways.

She will meet a large cast of characters throughout the game: her fellow villagers — both Danes and ethnic Germans — as well as members of the Resistance, and the occupying Nazis. Every interaction holds weight, and every decision is critical in times of turmoil and war. With lives on the line, your morals will be challenged, and beliefs compromised… How far would you go to protect your loved ones?