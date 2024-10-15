Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Video Games | Tagged: ghost in the shell

Ghost in the Shell PS1 Soundtrack Arrives On Vinyl

Ghost in the Shell: Megatech Body, the soundtrack from the 1997 PS1 title, is getting a vinyl release from iam8bit next year

Originally composed by Takkyu Ishino, it features techno legends like Derrick May and Hardfloor.

The album's art direction is by Takashi Murakami, bringing new life to its visionary realm.

Pre-order the 2xLP release featuring high-quality black vinyl for an optimal listening experience.

The crew at iam8bit has brought back another classic video game soundtrack, as they will release the Ghost In The Shell soundtrack from 1997. A bit of a lost gem for those who had a chance to play it, the game was published by Sony and THQ (the original incarnation of the company) two years after the tech noir cyberpunk anime film, getting a lot of love in Japan and some praise in the states. But one of the big draws to the game at that time was the soundtrack, which was released on CD under the name Ghost in the Shell: Megatech Body. Now, 27 years later, that soundtrack is getting a revival with a vinyl release, which is currently up for pre-order for $55. We have more details from the company below, as it will be released to the public sometime in Q2 2025.

Ghost in the Shell: Megatech Body

The Ghost in the Shell franchise is a veritable multimedia phenomenon, spanning manga, anime, film, video games, and beyond. No matter the medium, the series' cross-cultural cyberpunk aesthetic has more than stood the test of time. Ghost in the Shell has inspired legendary franchises such as The Matrix, Metal Gear Solid, and even James Cameron's Avatar. Ghost in the Shell's influence has indeed spread far and wide, granting it legendary status deep within unexpected corners of enthusiasts and fans. This album is a shining example of that phenomenon. If you're familiar with this release, you already know what we mean. If not, please allow the team at iam8bit to introduce you to The Ghost in the Shell Megatech Body 2xLP.

Here is a collection of pulse-pounding, warehouse-shaking, bass-rattling techno that has reached mythical status among connoisseurs of the genre. Originally composed for the Ghost in the Shell PlayStation game from 1997, this soundtrack features contributions from legendary figures who have defined the techno scene since the 90s such as Derrick May, Hardfloor, and Westbam, compiled and sound directed expertly by Takkyu Ishino. What's more, artist Takashi Murakami provided the album's stellar art direction, including all-new stunning Yamato-e illustrations that bring Ghost in the Shell's visionary world new life. We are proud to partner with our friends at U/M/A/A to help make this incredible record available once again, pressed on high-quality black vinyl to ensure an optimal listening experience. Take it from us: You need to have this record in your VGM collection.

