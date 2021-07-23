Shiny Cranidos & Shiny Shieldon Now Available In Pokémon GO

The annual Ultra Unlock event is one of the most anticipated times of the year in Pokémon GO. Previously called the Ultra Bonus, this event arrives every year as a reward to players for hitting certain milestones during GO Fest. In 2021, Ultra Unlock arrives as a three-part event, dedicated to Time, Space, and the mysterious finale currently labeled "???" in the announcement. Today, the first part of Ultra Unlock 2021 begins with its focus on Time. This event has a major focus on Fossil Pokémon, with these revitalized prehistoric species appearing in the wild, in Eggs, and elsewhere. One of the most exciting features that Ultra Unlock Part One: Time brings to Pokémon GO today is the Shiny release of both Cranidos and Shieldon. Here's everything you need to know about these newly Shiny-capable Fossil Pokémon.

You can look to the official Pokémon GO blog to see where these Pokémon can be encountered:

Unown U, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, and Klink will be appearing in one-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Unown U! The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Voltorb, Porygon, Omanyte, Kabuto, Baltoy, Cranidos, Shieldon, and more. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Cranidos or a Shiny Shieldon! The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, and Shieldon.

While we cannot yet confirm how often Cranidos and Shieldon will be appearing in the wild, it's at least nice to see that there are many different ways to encounter these species. I'd also suggest staying tuned to Bleeding Cool's Pokémon GO coverage today as our breakdown of the event's Timed Research goes live. The blog has not confirmed exactly what species will be offered for encounters, but it does indeed confirm that it will reward event-themed species.