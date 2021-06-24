Does This Confirm When Shiny Dialga & Palkia Come To Pokémon GO?

One of the great mysteries of Pokémon GO pertains to the Shiny release of Dialga and Palkia. These two Pokémon have been out since early 2019 and, after their highly anticipated debut, disappeared from the game for over a year until they were featured for a single day during GO Fest 2020. Since then, nothing. Pokémon who were released after them have long since had their Shinies released, while these iconic Sinnoh Legendaries remain sparkle-free. However, an upcoming release in the main series of Pokémon games has led to a popular theory as to when Shiny Palkia and Shiny Dialga will be released in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company will release Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which will remake the games that debuted the Sinnoh region… and both Palkia and Dialga, who were the mascots of the game. In their announcement for the game, Nintendo wrote:

Adventures in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games will take place in the familiar Sinnoh region. Rich in nature and with mighty Mount Coronet at its heart, Sinnoh is a land of many myths passed down through the ages. You'll choose either Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup to be your first partner Pokémon and then set off on your journey to become the Champion of the Pokémon League. Along the way, you'll be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon Dialga (in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond) or Palkia (in Pokémon Shining Pearl).

Now, Pokémon GO is well-known for tying into other releases and events happening with the franchise. With these Sinnoh remakes set to release on November 19th, 2021, do we finally have reason to believe we'll see Niantic release Shiny Palkia and Dialga? I believe so. Note that special releases are saved for these kinds of events. The first-ever Research-exclusive Shiny Mythical Pokémon was released in Pokémon GO as a tie-in to the new movie. It holds true that Niantic would have no reason to hold off on this Shiny release of Legendary proportions if they didn't have a plan… and what better plan than to tie in to this major release?