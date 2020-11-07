Ghost Recon Breakpoint Is Getting An Update In November

Ubisoft revealed details this week for the next big update coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which will drop next week. The update is called the Ghost Experience, which reintroduces a mode from clear back in March, and will be completely free for everyone. It will let players customize their experience with both revamped stealth and AI parameters. This gives you the ability to deal more damage in stealth mode and make use of an improved human AI to counterattack, as well as an updated drone behavior, cooking grenade, and a new diversion tool. That diversion will let you throw a bullet casing to create distractions among enemies, which is amazing to add. Oh, and they also activated the Terminator presence or the Rebel faction roaming in the world. You can read more about the update below along with some screenshots and the video as it will drop into the game on November 9th.

Solo Exploration will involve no gear level requirement, feature regular enemy levels and have no raid boss. This mode will have 12 new milestone missions and focus on exploration, with improved navigation between sectors due to more cars and boats being available.

Threat Level: Critical (Hardcore mode) will increase enemy levels, give players four hearts that replenish and allow for respawning, and will feature three game modifiers each week. The mode will also include modified boss patterns, so there will be more enemy waves and shorter ability cooldowns. Additionally, four new weapons and five titles will be added to the loot table as exclusive rewards.

Threat Level: Low (Easy mode) will lower enemy levels, feature shorter respawn times for players and make enemies visible on the map. Additionally, boss patterns will be modified to have fewer enemies in waves, longer ability cooldowns and no second-phase boss fights. Easy mode will feature regular loot and no unique chests.