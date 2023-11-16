Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord

Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Receives First Content Update

Two new modes have been added to Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord, along with a couple of new skins in the latest update.

Article Summary New modes 'Heist & Seek' and 'Infestation' added to Ghostbusters VR game.

Exclusive 'Keymaster' and 'Gator' skins released for Full Containment Edition owners.

Buster Bundle pack offers new skins for $3, individual skins at $2 each.

Compete for loot in 'Heist & Seek' and hunt in 'Infestation' with a team-based twist.

VR developer and publisher nDreams have released the two new modes for Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord, along with some DLC content. The two new modes, which we have for you below, are now active in the game. However, those who own the Full Containment Edition Season Pass can now snag the new "Keymaster" and "Gator" skins for their characters, giving you a couple of extra throwback vibes to different eras of the franchise. If you don't have the pass, you can purchase them separately for $2 each or together for $3 as part of the first Buster Bundle pack.

Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord – Heist & Seek

The first competitive mode in Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, 'Heist & Seek,' brings a thrilling twist to ROTGL gameplay! Three bank-robbing brothers from the great beyond are carrying out a heist for old time's sake, and it's up to the Ghostbusters to put them away for good! In this game mode, players must team up to encounter each ghostly crook one at a time. Locate the first gigantic pile of gold and battle a stream of golden ghosts while the Polterheist takes cover. When all the golden ghosts are defeated, the Ghostbusters will follow him to the next gold pile, where he and his brother have a new team of golden ghosts ready for battle. If the Ghostbusters make it, they must follow the brothers one last time to the final showdown. But there's a twist. The greed of the bandits rubs off on players, and now teammates are pitted against one another to compete for catches. If a Ghostbuster goes down, the money they've collected in the mission so far can be STOLEN by the reviving player on their team. Friendships will be tested when the Ghostbuster with the most loot emerges victorious in this winner-takes-all twist on the game!

Infestation

Welcome to Slime Central, where things are getting a little bit gooey! In this thrilling game mode, Ghostbusters find themselves at a location overrun by a particularly egregious and stubborn entity. This grotesque manifestation has burrowed itself into a home within the building's infrastructure. Armed with their trusty PKE meters, players will embark on a mission to locate this ghostly intruder. You'll track eerie activity and pinpoint the elusive nest's location. But players, beware, it won't be an easy task. You'll have to bust mischievous ghosts and maneuver through the horde of anthropomorphic manifestations. The trick to dealing with these Nest monsters is to go for the eyes! Use your particle streams to hook the entity's giant eyes and pluck them out with well-timed boson darts. However, to even get its attention, you'll have to work together with your team to divide and conquer, as other ghosts will rush to defend the nest. Get ready for a slimy showdown!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!