Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets Second Free DLC 2 On April 20th Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is getting a new free DLC this week, adding new gear, new spirits, a new courthouse map, and more.

IllFonic confirmed this morning they will be releasing a second free DLC for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, as it will be released on April 20th. The DLC will be giving you a number of cool additions to the game, which include a new courthouse map with multiple rooms and levels, a new minion ability, and a new ghost type. But probably one of the cooler additions is the new Extreme Ghostbusters cosmetics and gear, as they have added items from the animated series for fans of it to live out their busting dreams, including the look of the proton pack and ghost trap. We got the full rundown from the devs of what you'll see in this new DLC.

New Map, The Courthouse – Strange activity is reported at the courthouse, which has made it challenging to conduct legal proceedings. Decades of dark practices and paranormal contact have made the courthouse a hotbed for ghost activity. Halls, offices, and courtrooms all connect to form a uniquely entwined gameplay space.

New Ghost Type – Possessor Ghost Type + 3 Variants – Scuttle, Hellion, and the famous Terror Sentinel provide the Possessor Ghost type with a unique playstyle. Use unique abilities and the Ultimate Possession to take over Civilians and even Busters!

New AI type: Drudges – From the depths of the Ghost Realm, come the drudges to help! Summoned by Tobin, these helpful little entities help the ghost haunt the building and scare humans. Busters would be wise to focus on eliminating these spectral aides, and the Ghost can use the rifts to spawn more!

New Minion Ability: Trap Minions – A singular minion that the ghost plants hidden on the ground or inside of objects will spring to un-life when its stasis field is tripped and latch onto the unsuspecting victim!

Extreme Ghostbusters cosmetics, gear shells, and other customizations – Buster cosmetics and gear shells that harken back to the Extreme Ghostbusters cartoon series that are unlockable through various Side Hustles and Research Contracts. The team also has new footwear, skirts, kilt bottoms, and several makeup styles to choose from. Shirt logos can now be used on appropriate tops.

General Improvements – Gear Upgrade Menu Overhaul, Ghost/Buster Bot Improvements, bug fixes, balance, QOL fixes, etc. to further improve the overall experience!

