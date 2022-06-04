GIANTS Software Announces FarmCon 2022 For Farming Simulator

GIANTS Software has revealed their plans to bring back FarmCon 2022, the annual event for Farming Simulator fans. For those of you who have never heard of this, it serves as an annual community event that will take place this year from July 21st-24th. Those who wish to see it can check it out in an international livestream on the company's official Twitch channel on Thursday, or those who wish to be a part of it can go to the John Deere Forum in Mannheim, Germany that weekend to take part in a number of activities. Including esports events in which people use a special Logitech G setup to run farm equipment using actual buttons, levers, and a steering wheel. Here's more info on the team about the event as we wait to hear about tickets.

Each day, from July 21st to July 24th, GIANTS will stream for a couple of hours. The kick-off stream on Thursday is scheduled to start at 8pm CEST with rebroadcasts available to provide coverage for multiple time zones. On Saturday, the stream is scheduled to start at 4am ET. Viewers should expect some exciting news and announcements for Farming Simulator 22. The community team of GIANTS Software will also provide a look behind the scenes of the event, answer questions from fans and talk to guests about various game-related topics.

Fans looking for more interaction, in-depth information and meeting GIANTS Software staff, should visit FarmCon 22 at the John Deere Forum in Mannheim – tickets are available now, a free gift-bag is included. GIANTS employees from all four international offices will be around, offering fans the opportunity to talk to them in person.

"We continue our long tradition of meeting dedicated Farming Simulator fans in person", comments GIANTS Software CEO Christian Ammann in excitement of the upcoming FarmCon 22. "This year, FarmCom will be a hybrid event to celebrate with as many members of the Farming Simulator community as possible."