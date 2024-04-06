Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Abstraction Games, Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Gigantic: Rampage Edition Receives New Gameplay Overview Video

Check out the latest video for Gigantic: Rampage Edition, as the team previews what this version will play like ahead of its release.

Article Summary Explore the vibrant Gigantic: Rampage Edition with dynamic 5v5 battles and a diverse hero roster.

Discover expansive new maps and game modes including Rush, Clash, and Custom in Gigantic.

Enjoy cross-platform play and extensive customization options in Gigantic's multiplayer.

Anticipate free post-launch content like Ranked Mode and new hero skins for Gigantic.

Gearbox Publishing and developer Abstraction Games released a new video for Gigantic: Rampage Edition, highlighting the gameplay ahead of its release. This video features about four and a half minutes of footage from the game, with a guiding voice letting you know what's the same and what's been changed since the original, as you see everything you need to know in order to play the game. Enjoy the video as the game arrives this Tuesday, April 9, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Gigantic: Rampage Edition features dynamic and exciting team-based multiplayer gameplay, a unique art style, and a diverse roster of playable heroes, each with a set of upgradeable abilities. Players will team up with four other players to control objectives and take down the opposing team's mighty Guardian, all while protecting their own. In addition to the original game content, Rampage Edition will introduce new features, including crossplay support, new heroes, new game modes, new maps, upgraded content, and gameplay improvements. As a premium experience, the game will have zero microtransactions as players will be able to unlock all content through gameplay or with in-game currency earned by playing.

EXCITING ROSTER OF HEROES – Twenty-three returning heroes to select from, all with a unique set of offensive and defensive capabilities, including their own ultimate abilities. Choose a hero, join a team, and go against another team in 5v5 battles to see who will win it all! ROLAND – A world-hardened man who lost his arm but gained unparalleled reach. KAJIR – A fast-reflexed feline who has a taste for fighting in the alleys and streets.

Twenty-three returning heroes to select from, all with a unique set of offensive and defensive capabilities, including their own ultimate abilities. Choose a hero, join a team, and go against another team in 5v5 battles to see who will win it all! EXPANSIVE AND INTRICATE MAPS – Set in a vibrant, fun-filled world, prepare to jump into and blast your way across expansive battlefields with creatures, such as massive Guardians, to aid you in battle! PICARO BAY – A breezy seaside map with verticality, narrow alleyways, and a pirate ship for waging fast-paced clashes. HEAVEN'S WARD – A heavily industrialized district that showcases an old power plant, warehouses, and factories with many nooks and crannies for players to have a blast in.

Set in a vibrant, fun-filled world, prepare to jump into and blast your way across expansive battlefields with creatures, such as massive Guardians, to aid you in battle! CUSTOMIZATION AND HERO PROGRESSION – Make your favorite Gigantic hero your own! Build and customize individual hero loadouts that match your playstyle, unlock and choose from a variety of hero and weapon skins, including new skins not from the original game, and unlock additional content for your hero as you progress!

Make your favorite Gigantic hero your own! Build and customize individual hero loadouts that match your playstyle, unlock and choose from a variety of hero and weapon skins, including new skins not from the original game, and unlock additional content for your hero as you progress! GAME MODES RUSH – A more accessible, fast-paced, and action-packed mode for all players, bringing a streamlined Gigantic experience that lets players jump in and get into the action with ease. CLASH – The original game mode players from the classic version of Gigantic is back, bringing a deeply strategic and thrilling team-based experience for more epic matches. CUSTOM – Create your own exciting matches where you can pick a map, compete against friends to refine your skills on the battlefield, and also spectate.

CROSS-PLATFORM PLAY BETWEEN CONSOLES AND PC: Team up and jump into epic matches with friends across multiple platforms.

Team up and jump into epic matches with friends across multiple platforms. FREE POST LAUNCH CONTENT: Following the launch of Rampage Edition, a Ranked Mode and new hero skins will be released for free via updates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!