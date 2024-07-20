Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitwave Games, Clear River Games, Gimmick! 2

Gimmick! 2 Releases First Official Gameplay Video

Bitwave Games and Clear River Games have released a brand new trailer for Gimmick! 2, showing off more of the gameplay this time.

Article Summary Bitwave & Clear River drop first Gimmick! 2 gameplay trailer with new & classic moves.

Legendary David Wise composes new tunes & remasters classics for the Gimmick! 2 soundtrack.

Play as Yumetaro in a world filled with challenges, enemies, and hidden treasures.

Gimmick! 2 offers both assisted mode for ease and a challenging original gameplay mode.

Indie game developer Bitwave Games and publisher Clear River Games have released the first gameplay trailer for Gimmick! 2. This is our first real look at how the sequel to the super rare NES title will play out, as they have recreated his classic ability and moves, as well as incorporated a few new tricks to make the levels interesting. They also released a new video from British composer David Wise about his work on the game's soundtrack. We have both videos here as we're still waiting on a release date for the game.

Gimmick! 2

In Gimmick! 2, you once again meet the green little yokai Yumetaro. Decades after his first adventure, he sets out on a new quest in a world packed with interesting challenges, dangerous enemies, and hidden treasures. The game can be played in either a friendlier assisted mode or, if you're up for a challenge, play in the true-to-the-original Gimmick! mode! As a yokai, Yumetaro has the ability to summon and throw a powerful star that not only bounces but also keeps the momentum of his movement. The Star can be used to activate switches, defend against enemies, and even be ridden to get to those hard-to-reach places while exploring the secrets of the world. You can discover treasure, find shortcuts, or set speed records by mastering the star's bouncing physics. Experiment with it to unlock its full potential. This is a game with true star power!

The composer David Wise hardly needs any introduction. In his work on the Gimmick! 2 soundtrack, he has both written completely new melodies and remade old classics. The soundtrack was creatively directed by Pelle Cahndlerby and recorded live in Sweden together with Joel Bille. The original Gimmick! game was released for the Famicom™ in 1992. It was localized and released in the West – but only in Scandinavia. This, combined with the fact that the game's physics and gameplay mechanics were far ahead of its time, made the game both fabled and beloved. With Gimmick! 2, however, there is no longer any doubt: this is a game that the whole world should have the chance to experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!