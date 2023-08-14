Posted in: Games, Grand Theft Auto, Video Games | Tagged: Grand Theft Auto V, GTA V

New Grand Theft Auto V Mod Adds Sentient NPCs

A new Grand Theft Auto V mod called Sentient Streets adds and AI system to give the NPC's a life of their own for your enjoyment.

For those of you who love modding Grand Theft Auto V for your own personal enjoyment or as part of an RP server, there's a new mod you might be interested in. Inworld AI has partnered with ElevenLabs, to create Sentient Streets, a new AI program specifically designed to give the NPC characters in GTAV some personality beyond being just random rude people who will pick a fight if you look at them the wrong way. The system has created over 30 AI NPCs in the mission, each with unique voices from ElevenLabs, which is now available in the Inworld Character Engine. You can check out a video below from YouTube creator Bloc as he shows off what it can do, along with a couple of quotes from the two parties.

"We are thrilled to incorporate ElevenLabs' real-time speech technology, which strengthens our already comprehensive off-the-shelf system for generative AI NPC creation," said Kylan Gibbs, Chief Product Officer of Inworld. "By responding to community demand for enhanced voice capabilities, we get one step closer to making characters more believable and lifelike. We're equipping developers with the tools to go beyond dialogue trees and scripted interactions. Our goal at Inworld is to power the most believable, lifelike AI characters for games and immersive media. A player should be able to ask an NPC anything, and that NPC needs to respond in a way that maintains the integrity of the game narrative and character design. We are looking forward to continuing to deliver infinite worlds and experiences with realistic voices that augment the sophistication of our offering."

"By combining our leading AI speech software with Inworld's platform, we are pushing the boundaries of immersive gaming experiences and adding an extra layer of possibility to gaming worlds," said Mati Staniszewsi, CEO of ElevenLabs. "Our multi-purpose tool brings top-quality spoken audio to [Grand Theft Auto V] AI characters, incorporating human-like intonation and inflection while adapting to contextual cues. We are very excited about this development and can't wait to see how it is used by the wider developer community."

