Ginyu Claps Gohan's Cheeks In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see a moment from Resurrection 'F' which was later adapted into Dragon Ball Super's Golden Frieza Saga.

Oh, Gohan. For a brief, glimmering moment, he was the strongest warrior in the known Universe. He went Super Saiyan 2 at a crucial moment and saved the world from Perfect Cell, doing what neither Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, nor any of the others could do. Then, the Buu Saga came around and Gohan took it easy, settling into a life of sometimes crime-fighting, sometimes studying. By the time Dragon Ball Super rolls around, though, Gohan is a full-on scholar and is a fraction of the fighter he once was. This comes to a head when Gohan, looking like Paulie Walnuts in his green tracksuit, showed up to defend the world from Frieza and Ginyu in a new and improved body… and he got absolutely wrecked. Thankfully, we're seeing the once disgraced Gohan reach new heights after that saga by training his Mystic form to perfection.

In addition to this Ginyu and Tracksuit Gohan card, there's another featuring a Frieza-sympathizer of sorts. Cooler, Frieza's non-canon brother, shower up in his Meta Cooler form for this special set.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out next month.