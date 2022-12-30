Giveaway: Snag A Free ArcheAge Dark Shaman Raiment Outfit

Would you like to snag a special freebie for both ArcheAge and ArcheAge Unchained? We have a ton of codes to give out for owners of the game. Kakao Games and XLGAMES have given us 100 codes for each title, which you can use to claim a free Dark Shaman Raiment Outfit. TO BE CLEAR! You must own the game in advance; these are NOT free game codes! These codes will in no way, shape, or form give you either title for free. The codes must be claimed in-game for you to use them. Once a code is used, it cannot be used again. And once you have the outfit, you cannot use a second code in the game to claim a second one. It is one item per account, and they are not refundable or resealable. It's just a free gift, and once these codes are used up, we will not be getting more. It's a first-come-first-serve basis.

So how do you go about redeeming a code? Once you select one from the list below, you go to the game's login, get into your account, and go to My Account Overview. From there, you'll look for the "Redeem Code" input box, put the code in there, and press "Confirm" to finalize the process. Best of luck to all of you!

ArcheAge Codes

ArcheAge Unchained Codes

