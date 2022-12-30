Giveaway: Snag A Free ArcheAge Dark Shaman Raiment Outfit
Would you like to snag a special freebie for both ArcheAge and ArcheAge Unchained? We have a ton of codes to give out for owners of the game. Kakao Games and XLGAMES have given us 100 codes for each title, which you can use to claim a free Dark Shaman Raiment Outfit. TO BE CLEAR! You must own the game in advance; these are NOT free game codes! These codes will in no way, shape, or form give you either title for free. The codes must be claimed in-game for you to use them. Once a code is used, it cannot be used again. And once you have the outfit, you cannot use a second code in the game to claim a second one. It is one item per account, and they are not refundable or resealable. It's just a free gift, and once these codes are used up, we will not be getting more. It's a first-come-first-serve basis.
So how do you go about redeeming a code? Once you select one from the list below, you go to the game's login, get into your account, and go to My Account Overview. From there, you'll look for the "Redeem Code" input box, put the code in there, and press "Confirm" to finalize the process. Best of luck to all of you!
ArcheAge Codes
5D4E-2B2A-DEAF-C515
E5AC-A236-6990-2711
410B-BB3C-D782-CD94
63B0-A7A8-9D36-561D
204F-D5FE-C122-6D92
11DC-12E5-763B-69F3
8223-C9CD-B01D-3714
157C-0BA1-C7F6-CE51
D002-693C-AB0B-E8F7
F58A-AFDE-312F-8AA8
6AEE-8E41-647E-E3CA
4315-13FE-E7EF-D285
676B-5812-9C7C-55D5
7804-7AE5-DB59-3902
13F4-C278-2043-23C5
81B8-7074-58B7-EED7
2BDF-2A56-446F-8F04
8A53-E74A-3A2E-F28E
ADCA-07F4-A56C-EEEA
620D-AF82-FEA9-B43E
E04B-AD95-0E2C-0F7C
BF66-A7B1-44AE-4C41
240F-94E1-ADD5-63E9
2140-2FFF-C5FA-6BAE
E150-839A-30B9-0F00
0DD2-583E-142E-7F57
505E-D0EF-B010-443A
CC9E-7E13-A8A1-E621
5F86-21A9-417D-8223
A90C-E4A8-7EF6-B0F9
D9F6-4EC4-BD4C-4122
8EBA-0D90-440C-6AEA
90F5-839C-5609-4C46
FAA2-7873-C4DD-D302
9B47-9288-B9A0-7C58
5D95-1502-EA9E-67DC
B0F1-E31F-2170-3D56
9E24-C780-0766-252D
946A-1493-27B1-78DE
586B-0B8A-EDAF-2506
984D-5C7D-4F14-8E5A
9355-60AE-72C0-458C
88AE-C29F-470E-B9D3
AB7C-5866-12B8-F1C6
C69D-DC75-D32D-2748
7849-5FCB-8317-04C0
A90F-6614-38D5-8DE9
9BDD-35B0-4198-4D25
0B59-00EA-A7B7-1BFB
EA5D-EF27-5091-5B0C
7C2B-440A-E0B5-2E27
C8EA-337C-6EAC-D83B
447E-CFF6-CB60-F698
D1F4-CE0E-F156-9391
4673-8AE3-A2A9-0202
584C-C32C-0F5E-4467
8EC6-8F20-BBE0-8C9D
407D-2972-DCE2-C61A
A7A9-2F91-6860-1BD6
A58B-0E7D-0DFF-FFCE
005F-39E1-4595-FDCB
1C66-0337-AC3E-FC42
5459-B3CC-3837-4BB2
FA7A-142B-C8E8-F10C
4D73-D9BA-4CC2-B86F
A2AE-ECA1-A3DB-B449
8148-7B46-B2D1-717E
A201-C87D-E9D2-A4F1
02FE-33CF-7DB1-29BC
B2D4-AA07-8C38-7AC5
7B72-A40A-3CF0-5DE1
1CBC-0C30-790F-DAD1
FA3D-A226-6B8E-235A
659B-C907-5821-8B7D
FF36-BA91-539D-1707
462E-A748-B868-3587
3E36-B99A-ABD5-DE38
8F7D-6D60-D2EF-F070
C29B-600E-43EE-E1C0
1FA5-05DE-BACA-2E7A
EEEE-794B-9B07-1B1C
C016-1F64-C361-A75A
F036-54A9-A14A-C4C1
C622-74CD-45F7-3B89
3034-AE27-DB17-BEDB
5A55-802F-9269-0158
5505-D5F9-2BD1-504D
A5EE-8B1A-A591-8DAE
753D-A561-173A-5689
0C2B-6BD9-BA20-5A92
478D-B916-16BD-B5BB
FFEB-37AD-0283-3DBE
F47E-FBE3-6ABB-2EE1
D2B5-9FA1-712B-2863
678D-973E-D974-BA91
90C9-F99B-5794-796B
D910-9660-7663-13B2
45C8-9B0E-1473-4C01
319E-9BC1-72AC-42E9
37F3-7DE9-BCF2-1663
ArcheAge Unchained Codes
918B-ABFC-2C9F-1A37
0563-A269-077F-7DD2
A176-2809-9E4E-5AED
49FA-9168-1BA6-3006
2592-C59A-AB15-6A9B
1E1D-A44D-FC1D-1030
68D8-40D0-75E3-3964
1A18-21BB-7B60-3F86
FBC4-1B29-E23C-B80D
C8CC-B24C-080C-8017
EC8E-FBB1-1A05-FBEA
30FC-4A40-6D99-4144
75E2-EFEA-3727-4535
579C-9B2F-F1F5-88EF
ABA8-8148-4DDF-81C7
95B8-BA11-6EEC-062E
E0A0-E20C-D004-773D
A7B3-6C5F-5642-112F
715D-1EA9-EF06-E8D5
CFE6-14D5-F3BF-F25D
08AC-6424-7F88-6817
980B-89FA-BBB2-8522
C8A0-E53E-AB73-9B6D
799E-C9B3-8251-4130
EEA1-72C8-EA05-4B82
30FE-CB01-D761-30DA
4873-9692-0FE0-52BA
A899-1F94-45E3-1F88
3B5D-E7AB-DFEA-72E8
A318-83D0-6498-B04E
F0D6-CCF2-0D47-E79B
0682-FC26-9EF1-9FFC
9BD3-F21A-92A4-C063
7040-E1B4-ADF0-746C
5E0A-0399-3218-3874
C7C6-1E6F-D326-BB87
7BB2-3E06-89AD-412C
F4E9-B1C2-0F0B-12CD
34FC-BAF0-EDF3-82A3
5713-E495-9C61-F5E1
F30D-92B4-6BDD-F7B2
2ED8-24A2-13B6-7EC0
4273-DB66-AB9F-F8D8
F3D2-92D4-634F-9983
174E-E874-650F-E020
6BDD-7881-4F34-F967
E332-5CBB-AD6A-104B
A3D4-DCC0-97ED-373F
48BF-6BD1-DB14-961B
80BE-D46A-0C79-9020
94F2-FC44-032E-3AF6
855A-776F-3F64-E54C
DB23-4654-8B4E-D712
6915-E426-82E2-32EE
6E59-D074-EAF5-8ED1
2E90-FEC9-D889-C867
32CF-FB35-AC7B-97FA
4281-26C9-237A-17E8
C2E1-CD07-F4E5-C010
30DD-D087-6C7F-3899
2439-31DD-11C2-42FE
BD22-086D-1D86-8CA1
BBBA-6CBF-E97B-CEC6
B16F-C7F7-7C5A-1A0F
E6D5-7A7D-EC87-B486
4404-1014-25AF-DD1D
6E1D-4ECF-2ACC-BE49
DB8D-5244-40F9-4A93
ADFC-F8C4-A439-0DAA
75AA-E482-97F5-82B1
EF41-8EDB-AC66-7F69
BCD0-47D9-7D76-CDB1
3538-81C1-E198-2A82
8550-D186-5784-A500
BEB7-CADA-787E-1978
6C7B-73AE-AA7E-FF8F
FA69-2477-90B1-8571
AD2A-E84D-4B13-42C2
945F-231E-D3AB-39E3
7FB4-E585-8A52-6432
AD9C-D56C-042E-DC3B
2233-F4E6-4DCA-4B42
77DD-9626-CA20-67FD
450C-7940-7E34-EF2B
5CAE-F033-C10E-1E87
AB28-668C-74B8-018A
3C9D-DB6E-A0E7-4AF4
6303-7470-400D-3C3F
11D0-CD5A-6726-FB54
8E39-5301-1374-35FE
3B4F-EB51-239C-4133
C39C-A800-C99C-4BD1
EC16-E668-8CA8-5EC9
5862-8D19-7915-8129
BF38-05D9-695E-ED52
A900-41A4-334D-2BF8
47F8-D91F-C5AD-D960
CE51-6C1D-2354-4534
588B-FCE9-C0B0-9848
593A-BCB0-BF1C-90C3