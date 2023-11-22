Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nighthawk Interactive, Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party!

Giveaway: Win A Copy Of Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party!

Would you like to win a copy of Pui Pui Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! for the Nintendo Switch? Read all the rules to find out how to enter.

Enter by following our Twitter and retweeting our giveaway post.

Contest open until Nov 27, 11am PT, exclusively for U.S. residents.

No purchase needed, but you must follow and retweet to be eligible.

Would you like to win a copy of the video game Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party! for the Nintendo Switch? All you need is a Twitter account to take part in this giveaway. Nighthawk Interactive has provided us with a copy of the game so you can jump in on the party action featuring these cute and cuddly creatures. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here and the hashtag #BCPuiPiui. You have until Monday, November 27 at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the video game Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party! for the Nintendo Switch. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2023; the service is (currently) free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter/X account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

