Giveaway: Win A PAX West 2024 Four-Day Badge

Would you like to attend PAX West? We're giving away a few Four-Day badges to people so you can get into the convention for free.

Article Summary Win Four-Day badges to PAX West 2024 in our Twitter giveaway!

Contest open until July 19; must follow and retweet us to enter.

No travel/accommodation provided; ID required for badge claim.

Join the fun in Seattle from Aug 30 to Sep 2; best of luck to entrants!

Would you like to win a set of four-day badges to PAX West 2024? All you need is a Twitter/X account to take part in this giveaway. Before we continue, we must stress that you READ ALL OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED, AS WELL AS THE RULES! The folks over at Penny Arcade have provided us with a few badges to give away for you to check out the convention in Seattle at the Seattle Convention Center, taking place from August 30 until September 2, 2024. BEFORE YOU ENTER, we do need to make a couple of things very clear:

This contest is just for the passes. Winners will be given a Four-Day badge (worth $250) for the event.

There is no flight, hotel, or other accommodations provided. You must either be in/around Seattle or already traveling there during PAX West in order to use them.

These tickets are non-transferable. The winner must show up, in person, with a proper ID, in order to claim these.

What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win, it just requires you to do two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one above, and the hashtag #BCPAXWest2024. You have until Friday, July 19 at 11 am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a Four-Day badge to PAX West 2024. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2024; Twitter/X is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making an account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

