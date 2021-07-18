Glitchpunk Will Come To Steam Early Access This August

Daedalic Entertainment revealed this past week that they will be releasing Glitchpunk into Steam's Early Access next month. According to the team, this build of the game will launch with two cities in the form of Outpost Texas and New Baltia, and they will eventually add two more cities in Neo Tokyo and Moscow at a later time as they progress with testing. Each city has its own gangs and characters for you to encounter as you will push the protagonist's story in different ways. We got more info and the trailer here as it will drop on August 10th.

In Glitchpunk you play as a glitching android going against your own programming and challenging the tyrannical governments and megacorps of the dystopian near-future. Forge your own path in several cities full of drug-crazed gangs, aggressive police, and irresponsible drivers that make each mission and playthrough unpredictable. Steal cars and lead your enemies on a merry chase, fight them with a variety of melee and long-range weapons, and upgrade your own body with technology that enables you to manipulate your surroundings or improve your capabilities. Brutal top-down action with a massive arsenal of weapons to choose from.

Hacking system allowing players to control the minds of pedestrians and affect various devices.

Many different ways of locomotion, including trains, tanks, motorbikes, buses, trucks, and obviously tons of cars.

Frantic police chases and up to 10 escalations of mayhem-inducing wanted levels.

12 gangs with their own stories, quests, and culture.

Four different cities, from the desert remains of the USA to cyberpunk Soviet Russia in a post-nuclear winter (two cities at Early Access launch and two more to come!)

Mature story with several endings.

Rare art style mix of 2D sprites in a 3D environment.

In-game radio with music by artists from all over the world, together with news stations and absurd commercials.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Glitchpunk – Release Date Announcement Teaser (https://youtu.be/QYf14sWPZk8)