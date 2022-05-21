Gloomhaven Will Be Released On Consoles In 2023

Asmodee Digital and Saber Interactive announced this week will be bringing Gloomhaven to game consoles sometime in 2023. The tactical RPG is already out on PC via Steam and GOG and has been doing fairly well since release, but now the team is looking to expand that to at least Xbox and PlayStation owners. No word yet on whether there will be a Nintendo Switch version, nor do we really have a release date beyond next year, but it sounds like they're looking to make an impressive version of it when it hits at least those two platforms. We have the latest trailer and more info below from the team.

Set in a medieval dark fantasy universe, Gloomhaven is a tactical RPG mixing card-based strategy and adventurous dungeon crawling, featuring solo play and online co-op. Sell your sword to any who can afford it, and carve your way through dark caves, dreadful forests, and terrifying dungeons filled with horrific monsters to reap your rewards… or die trying. Lead your band of mercenaries through an unforgiving world where every choice can have life or death consequences. Each of Gloomhaven's 17 unique characters comes with their own skills and more than 1,000 different abilities to master. The digital version of Gloomhaven has continued to grow since launch with new content and updates, including the recently released "Jaws of the Lion" DLC.

"We're excited to bring Gloomhaven to new players around the world with Saber Interactive. Partnerships like this are one of the great advantages we have available to us now as part of Embracer Group, and we look forward to tapping into even more opportunities to deliver for our fans in the future," said Pierre Ortolan, CEO at Asmodee Digital. "Our partnership on Gloomhaven embodies the very reason we brought Asmodee into the Embracer family," said Matthew Karch, Saber Interactive CEO and co-founder and Embracer board member. "Games are truly a transmedia experience, and it's amazing to have the opportunity to collaborate with the world's best board game makers to bring their IP to consoles. This is the first of many announcements of its kind to come."