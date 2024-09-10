Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Glorious Gaming, GMMK 3

Glorious Gaming Reveals New GMMK 3 Keyboards

Glorious Gaming has two new gaming keyboard designs out on the market this week, as they introduced their new GMMK 3 line

GMMK 3 offers Hall Effect switches, customizable actuation, and 8,000 Hz polling for top-tier performance.

Enhanced typing experience with hot-swappable switches, Rapid Trigger tech, and Modular Gasket System.

Unmatched aesthetic personalization with seven customizable design components for endless self-expression.

Glorious Gaming decided to reveal two new gaming keyboard designs this week, as they have created the new GMMK 3 line. The two versions are a wired one, simply known as the GMMK 3, while the other is a wireless TKL design known as the GMMK 3 Pro HE. Both of these offer players a few different options to completely customize it however they see fit with a wide array of colors, keys, matting, and more. We have more info about both of them below as they are now live on the company's website.

The GMMK 3

As the world's most customizable keyboard, the GMMK 3 is the first keyboard family to offer both total aesthetic customization and the performance of Hall Effect switches in all keyboard sizes. While other brands limit gamers to low-quality options with fixed components, Glorious empowers them to customize their keyboards' look, sound, feel, and performance to their exact preferences. The GMMK 3 ecosystem is the best-in-class choice for gamers and enthusiasts who want to take control of their gaming peripherals.

Top-tier Performance — The GMMK 3 HE variants are equipped with cutting-edge Hall Effect technology to give gamers a competitive edge through enhanced control and blazing-fast speed. The HE line enables state-of-the-art features like Glorious HE switches, 8,000 Hz wired polling, customizable actuation and 4:1 dynamic keystroke mapping.

The GMMK 3 HE variants are equipped with cutting-edge Hall Effect technology to give gamers a competitive edge through enhanced control and blazing-fast speed. The HE line enables state-of-the-art features like Glorious HE switches, 8,000 Hz wired polling, customizable actuation and 4:1 dynamic keystroke mapping. Elevated Typing Experience — Gamer or not, the GMMK 3 delivers an elevated out-of-the-box typing experience that's available to all users. Easily tailor the precise sound and feel of the keyboard with innovative features like hot-swappable Glorious HE-MX switches, Rapid Trigger technology and the unique Modular Gasket System.

Gamer or not, the GMMK 3 delivers an elevated out-of-the-box typing experience that's available to all users. Easily tailor the precise sound and feel of the keyboard with innovative features like hot-swappable Glorious HE-MX switches, Rapid Trigger technology and the unique Modular Gasket System. Unrivaled Aesthetic Expression — The GMMK 3 is designed to be redesigned, pairing a minimalist aesthetic with unmatched modularity that allows users a degree of personalization no other gaming keyboard can reach. Endlessly modify the appearance of the keyboard with seven customizable design components for unrivaled self expression. It really is one billion keyboards in one.

