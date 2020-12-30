GO Battle League Season Six In Pokémon GO: Top Master League Meta

GO Battle League Season Six is live in Pokémon GO with a brand new format. Now, PVP seasons will match the new seasons introduced in the overall gameplay and will last for three months. Season Six, coinciding with the Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO, continues with the Master League which will run until Monday, January 4th, 2020 at 1 PM Pacific. Unlike the lower leagues, Level 41+ species aren't currently allowed in the Master League. Here is a breakdown of the brand current top meta of the GO Battle League for the first leg of Season Six.

PVPoke, which calculates the GO Battle League meta in Pokémon GO based on the species stats, levels, and movesets, lists the top choices for Ultra League in Season Six as:

Groudon: Mudshot, Earthquake, Fire Punch Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Earthquake Landorus: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat

While the ability to power Pokémon up past Level 41 doesn't impact the Master League meta, it is still always shifting due to the ever-changing nature of Pokémon GO. For example, Ho-Oh has shot up in the meta due to its new ability to use the move Incinerate as a Fast Attack, when it previously was only able to access a Fire-type Fast Attack if a trainer was lucky enough to get a Ho-Oh with a Fire-type Hidden Power.

Now, in addition to the standard open Master League in Pokémon GO, there is a Master League Premier Cup that bars the entry of Legendary Pokémon and a Holiday Cup. Both of these deal with an entirely different Meta. Stay tuned for a breakdown of the Master League Premier Cup and Holiday Cup rankings in Pokémon GO soon.