GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone Event begins in Pokémon GO, giving PVP players new Avatar poses to earn through ranking up.
A GO Battle League-themed event kicks off this weekend in Pokémon GO. Here is a breakdown of the Pokémon GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone, which will focus on a Trainer rather than a Pokémon. Let's get into the details.
Here are the full details of GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone beginning today in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time
- Battles allowed: Trainers will be allowed 20 sets of battles, expanded from the standard five. This will allow 100 battles maximum between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
- Leagues available:
- Great League
- Ultra League
- Master League
- Bonus Features: Quadruple Stardust from Win Rewards.
- Timed Research: Rewards include XP, Rare Candy, an Elite Charged TM, and rings inspired by the Trainer Steven Stone. Trainers will be asked to:
- Battle in GO Battle League five times
- Battle in GO Battle League ten times
- Use ten Super Effective Charged Attacks
- Power up Pokémon ten times
- Steven Stone avatar outfit: Various ranks will award Steven Stone-based Avatar items, including:
- Ace rank: Rings inspired by Steven Stone, as seen in Ruby and Sapphire
- Veteran rank: Shoes inspired by Steven Stone, as seen in Ruby and Sapphire
- Expert rank: Top and pants inspired by Steven Stone, as seen in Ruby and Sapphire
- Legend rank: Pose inspired by Steven Stone as seen in Ruby and Sapphire
Other events coming to Pokémon GO this month include:
- January 18th, 2022: Regice Raid Hour
- January 19th – January 23rd, 2023: Lunar New Year 2023 Event
- January 21st, 2023: January Community Day Classic: Larvitar
- January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko Raid Hour
- January 27th – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage Event
The biggest news is that the upcoming Lunar New Year 2023 event, which will feature bonuses, including:
- Increased chances of encountering Shiny Darumaka
- Increased chance to become Lucky Friends
- Increased chance for Lucky Trades
- Double Stardust from the opening gives
- One extra Special Trade per day for a maximum of two per day