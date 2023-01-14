GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone Event Begins In Pokémon GO GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone Event begins in Pokémon GO, giving PVP players new Avatar poses to earn through ranking up.

A GO Battle League-themed event kicks off this weekend in Pokémon GO. Here is a breakdown of the Pokémon GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone, which will focus on a Trainer rather than a Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details of GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone beginning today in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time Battles allowed: Trainers will be allowed 20 sets of battles, expanded from the standard five. This will allow 100 battles maximum between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Trainers will be allowed 20 sets of battles, expanded from the standard five. This will allow 100 battles maximum between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Leagues available: Great League Ultra League Master League

Bonus Features: Quadruple Stardust from Win Rewards.

Quadruple Stardust from Win Rewards. Timed Research: Rewards include XP, Rare Candy, an Elite Charged TM, and rings inspired by the Trainer Steven Stone. Trainers will be asked to: Battle in GO Battle League five times Battle in GO Battle League ten times Use ten Super Effective Charged Attacks Power up Pokémon ten times

Rewards include XP, Rare Candy, an Elite Charged TM, and rings inspired by the Trainer Steven Stone. Trainers will be asked to: Steven Stone avatar outfit: Various ranks will award Steven Stone-based Avatar items, including: Ace rank: Rings inspired by Steven Stone, as seen in Ruby and Sapphire Veteran rank: Shoes inspired by Steven Stone, as seen in Ruby and Sapphire Expert rank: Top and pants inspired by Steven Stone, as seen in Ruby and Sapphire Legend rank: Pose inspired by Steven Stone as seen in Ruby and Sapphire

Other events coming to Pokémon GO this month include:

January 18th, 2022: Regice Raid Hour

Regice Raid Hour January 19th – January 23rd, 2023 : Lunar New Year 2023 Event

: Lunar New Year 2023 Event January 21st, 2023 : January Community Day Classic: Larvitar

: January Community Day Classic: Larvitar January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko Raid Hour

Tapu Koko Raid Hour January 27th – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage Event

The biggest news is that the upcoming Lunar New Year 2023 event, which will feature bonuses, including:

Increased chances of encountering Shiny Darumaka

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends

Increased chance for Lucky Trades

Double Stardust from the opening gives

One extra Special Trade per day for a maximum of two per day