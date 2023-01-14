GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone Event Begins In Pokémon GO

GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone Event begins in Pokémon GO, giving PVP players new Avatar poses to earn through ranking up.

Posted on
by
|
Comments

A GO Battle League-themed event kicks off this weekend in Pokémon GO. Here is a breakdown of the Pokémon GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone, which will focus on a Trainer rather than a Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

GO Battle Weekend in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
GO Battle Weekend in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

Here are the full details of GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone beginning today in Pokémon GO:

  • Date and time: Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time
  • Battles allowed: Trainers will be allowed 20 sets of battles, expanded from the standard five. This will allow 100 battles maximum between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
  • Leagues available:
    • Great League
    • Ultra League
    • Master League
  • Bonus Features: Quadruple Stardust from Win Rewards.
  • Timed Research: Rewards include XP, Rare Candy, an Elite Charged TM, and rings inspired by the Trainer Steven Stone. Trainers will be asked to:
    • Battle in GO Battle League five times
    • Battle in GO Battle League ten times
    • Use ten Super Effective Charged Attacks
    • Power up Pokémon ten times
  • Steven Stone avatar outfit: Various ranks will award Steven Stone-based Avatar items, including:
    • Ace rank: Rings inspired by Steven Stone, as seen in Ruby and Sapphire
    • Veteran rank: Shoes inspired by Steven Stone, as seen in Ruby and Sapphire
    • Expert rank: Top and pants inspired by Steven Stone, as seen in Ruby and Sapphire
    • Legend rank: Pose inspired by Steven Stone as seen in Ruby and Sapphire

Other events coming to Pokémon GO this month include:

  • January 18th, 2022: Regice Raid Hour
  • January 19th – January 23rd, 2023: Lunar New Year 2023 Event
  • January 21st, 2023: January Community Day Classic: Larvitar
  • January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko Raid Hour
  • January 27th – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage Event

The biggest news is that the upcoming Lunar New Year 2023 event, which will feature bonuses, including:

  • Increased chances of encountering Shiny Darumaka
  • Increased chance to become Lucky Friends
  • Increased chance for Lucky Trades
  • Double Stardust from the opening gives
  • One extra Special Trade per day for a maximum of two per day

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.