Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Go Go Muffin, XD Games

Go Go Muffin Opens Pre-Registrations Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of the game's mobile launch in December, the MMORPG Go Go Muffin is signing people up ahead of time with some bonuses

Article Summary Pre-register for Go Go Muffin, an MMORPG launching in December with early sign-up rewards.

Participate in the second Closed Beta test on November 12 for early access and bonuses.

Join a whimsical adventure with your travel companion, Muffin, in a fantastical world.

Enjoy idle gameplay, stunning landscapes, and custom playstyles for endless fun.

Mobile developer and publisher XD Games have opened up pre-registrations for their upcoming MMORPG title Go Go Muffin, as the game will be released next month. At the moment, the game is set to hold a second Closed Beta test on November 12 for those who are signed up, with a December 3 launch date for iOS and Android. Those who sign up now will get some bonus content ahead of the game's launch, as well as some rewards on Day One. We have more info on the game below and the latest trailer above.

Go Go Muffin

You, the super cool person with an old wagon, always planned to hit the road—but you don't know how to drive? But this doesn't affect your enthusiasm for unknown journeys and camping all over the world! Because you have—your amazing travel companion, Muffin, who's the best driver (and master of 'accidentally' causing trouble), the most unique (and laziest), and incredibly righteous (yet sharp-tongued) buddy from Midgard. Together, you're about to embark on a relaxed, heartwarming, and fantastical journey through another world!

Enjoy offline earnings with idle gameplay. Growing stronger only requires some free time to open the phone, check out new gear, and feed your adorable Melomon. But if you take a moment to immerse yourself in the journey, you'll encounter a variety of stunning landscapes, with light and shadows shifting from dawn to dusk across the vast world. The story notes from your travels will leave you deeply captivated. Freely mix and match unique playstyles! Centered around class-specific skills, combine tactics, choose talents, and advance through class transitions… keep getting stronger and stronger! Unleash explosive damage with full firepower for a thrilling experience that just keeps intensifying! Freely mix and match unique playstyles! Centered around class-specific skills, combine tactics, choose talents, and advance through class transitions… keep getting stronger and stronger! Unleash explosive damage with full firepower for a thrilling experience that just keeps intensifying!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!