Cult Of The Lamb Announces New Woolhaven Expansion

Cult of the Lamb has announced a new major expansion is coming in 2026, as players will bundle up for the chilling experience in Woolhaven

Developer Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital revealed the next major expansion coming to Cult of the Lamb, as things take a chilling turn with Woolhaven. The game will send you to a cold mountain top where a long-forgotten god starts to stir, leaving you with the daunting task of bringing back the flock and discovering the mystery of what happened to this entity. The content won't arrive until 2026, so for now, enjoy the trailer and details here while we wait for a release date.

Cult of the Lamb – Woolhaven

A lost God calls you from a mysterious mountain: you must rebuild the flock and reawaken winter to uncover the truth of the fallen lambs. Face the past before it consumes you in this full-length, feature-packed expansion. Every soul redeemed on the mountain defiles it further, threatening all of The Lands of the Old Faith. Can you undo the sins of the past?

Return the lost souls of Woolhaven to their spiritual home and learn the long-forgotten history of lambkind. Rebuild the fallen town to its former glory and reclaim the mountain to restore the depleted power of Yngya, the forgotten God of the lambs. But beware: there is always a price to be paid.

Endure harsh weather, including blizzards and freezing temperatures, that threaten your Cult's survival. Build new structures to keep your loyal followers warm and protect them from frostbite and famine.

Unlock ranching at your Cult base and breed rare animals that provide wool, warmth, and when times are particularly desperate, precious meat. Tame, ride, and let your followers take care of these majestic creatures.

Venture into a new realm battered by bitter storms, crawling with creatures corrupted with the Rot lurking beneath the snow. Battle through two vast new dungeons, where the echoes of the past refuse to rest.

