Horror VR Co-Op Game Deadly Delivery Arrives This December

Do you have what it takes to make a delivery in some of the most haunting conditions? Deadly Delivery will tase your skills next month

Article Summary Deadly Delivery launches December 2025 for Meta Quest and SteamVR, bringing co-op horror to VR gamers.

Play as goblin delivery workers braving monster-filled, procedurally generated haunted mines.

Team up in online co-op for physics-driven, voice-chat gameplay with hilarious slaps and teamwork.

Level up, unlock gear and cosmetics, and face monsters that can mimic your friends in unpredictable ways.

VR developer Flat Head Studio and publisher Creature Label have confirmed the release date for their upcoming VR horror title, Deadly Delivery. In case you missed this one, this is a co-op title in which you and your friends play goblin delivery people who are tasked with bringing different packages and parcels into haunted mines. The game will test not just your ability to coordinate with others when it comes to getting packages delivered, but your fortitude when it comes to jump scares and just that oevrall feeling of having something or someone watching every move you make. So, you know… delivering. We have more details from the developers here, as well as the latest trailer for you to check out the game, as it will be released for Meta Quest and SteamVR on December X, 2025.

Deadly Delivery

In Deadly Delivery, you and your fellow delivery goblins are tasked with delivering parcels into pitch-black mines full of… things. Armed with questionable equipment, you'll sneak, sprint, and scream your way through procedurally generated tunnels. Avoid monsters, drop off packages, and pray you reach the quota! Team up with up to three other delivery goblins, survive your shift and pay back your student loans.

Deadly Co-op Missions: Team up with up to 3 other players in online co-op. Coordinate, deliver, and survive—or watch your coworkers get picked off one by one.

Team up with up to 3 other players in online co-op. Coordinate, deliver, and survive—or watch your coworkers get picked off one by one. Physics based VR Horror: Built for VR with a physics based world, spatial audio, and proximity voice chat. Haul a variety of parcels, climb on other players or give them a slap of encouragement

Built for VR with a physics based world, spatial audio, and proximity voice chat. Haul a variety of parcels, climb on other players or give them a slap of encouragement Monsters With Personality: Face off against terrifying entities, some may even look and act like your teammates. Learn their patterns — or feed them your friends.

Face off against terrifying entities, some may even look and act like your teammates. Learn their patterns — or feed them your friends. Progression: Level up, upgrade your gear, grab a pet, unlock cosmetics!

