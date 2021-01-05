Tonight Is Shiny Lillipup Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Lillipup Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Will this little Good Boy be available to catch in its Shiny form? What is the hour's bonus and is it worth investing in? Here are all of the details for tonight's event.

The Details

From 6 PM through 7 PM tonight, January 5th, 2021, Lillipup will be boosted in the wild for Spotlight Hour. The best bet for those trying to maximize on the amount of Lillipups caught during the hour is to go to one of two places. First, a central area dense with Pokéstops is a terrific bet, as you have the option to use lures and can also replenish your Pokéball stock as you're catching. Another great place for this kind of event is shopping centers and large parking lots, which tend to be dense with spawns. When getting out there, be sure to protect yourself. Mask up, fellow Pokémon GO trainers. Lillipup may be cute, but it's not worth all that COVID action.

Lillipup's Shiny will indeed be available. This Pokémon debuted with its Shiny already unlocked, so this isn't major news. It does offer a nice, focused chance at those who would like to Shiny hunt for this little Unovan pup.

The Pokémon GO Bonus

Be sure to throw on a Star Piece, because the hour's bonus is double catch Stardust. Especially during a Spotlight Hour, where we see the focus Pokémon popping up at normally inactive spawn points, the amount of dust you'll be able to bring in is quite significant.

Whether you're going to spend the hour grinding for Stardust or hunting Shiny Lillipup, I wish you the best of luck, fellow trainers. For next week's Spotlight Hour, prepare to get spooky. Drifloon will be the featured Pokémon with the bonus of double Catch XP, so be sure to have enough Lucky Eggs on deck to last the hour.