God Save Birmingham Releases Second Developer Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for God Save Birmingham as they go over more of the features that will come to the zombie title

Article Summary God Save Birmingham unveils its second developer diary, showcasing new game features and survival mechanics.

Set in 14th-century Birmingham, players face a medieval zombie apocalypse amid authentic historical locations.

Early Access includes a sandbox mode with a portion of the town, while full release brings the complete map.

Survive by foraging, crafting, and using medieval physics to outsmart hordes of plague-ridden undead.

Developer Ocean Drive Studio and publisher Kakao Games dropped a new developer diary for God Save Birmingham. Serving as the second video of its kind, the video goes over several of the features you'll discover in this medieval zombie apocalypse title. Enjoy the video above as the game will be coming to Early Access sometime this year.

God Save Birmingham

God Save Birmingham is a zombie apocalypse survival game set in 14th-Century Birmingham, England. The Early Access version will focus on a sandbox mode utilizing a small portion of the town. The full town will be available at official release, with a campaign mode coming later to complete the experience.

The End Has Come: A strange plague sweeps the countryside, transforming men into monsters, and cities into slaughterhouses. You are one of the last survivors of Birmingham, alone against the shambling corpses of your former friends and neighbors, with only your wits to protect you.

A strange plague sweeps the countryside, transforming men into monsters, and cities into slaughterhouses. You are one of the last survivors of Birmingham, alone against the shambling corpses of your former friends and neighbors, with only your wits to protect you. Nourish Thy Body: Even after the end of the world, life goes on. Forage for supplies, craft tools and weapons, then set out on the hunt for food, water, and shelter. The clock is always ticking, and the horde is always near.

Even after the end of the world, life goes on. Forage for supplies, craft tools and weapons, then set out on the hunt for food, water, and shelter. The clock is always ticking, and the horde is always near. Master Medieval Physics: Wriggle your way out of harrowing situations with physics-based mechanics that reward quick wits and skill. Stack furniture to barricade doors, leap low fences to trip your clumsy foes, and sever limbs to reduce the undead to angry, wriggling torsos. Just be careful not to stumble over a bucket while fleeing for your life.

Wriggle your way out of harrowing situations with physics-based mechanics that reward quick wits and skill. Stack furniture to barricade doors, leap low fences to trip your clumsy foes, and sever limbs to reduce the undead to angry, wriggling torsos. Just be careful not to stumble over a bucket while fleeing for your life. Take a Bite Out of History: Explore a carefully reconstructed 14th-century Birmingham, in all its bucolic, bubonic glory. Stop by the Markets or the Burgage Plots to forage for resources. Raid boarded-up smithies for tools, grab a drink at the nearest tavern, and explore historic architecture at the Church of St. Martin in the Bull Ring.

