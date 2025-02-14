Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: Evangelion, Goddess Of Victory: Nikke

Goddess of Victory: Nikke x Evangelion Second Collab Revealed

Goddess of Victory: Nikke has revealed more details about the next Evangelion collaboration, set to be released next week

Article Summary New Nikke x Evangelion collab introduces Asuka: WILLE, Rei Ayanami, and Sakura.

Special storyline and exclusive outfits available, including free character skins.

Asuka, Rei, and Mari return from last summer's hit collaboration event.

Thrilling battles with Evangelion Units and Ark's Admire against Gatekeeper.

Level Infinite revealed new details today about the second Goddess of Victory: Nikke collaboration with Evangelion set to take place next week. As you can see from the promo art and the trailer above, a few characters from the series make their presence known, including Asuka: WILLE, Rei Ayanami, and Sakura. We have more details about it below, as the content launches on February 20.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke x Evangelion – Second Collaboration

The Nikke x Evangelion crossover features a special storyline set in the world of Evangelion as well as fan-favorite characters like Asuka: WILLE, Rei Ayanami (Tentative Name), and Sakura (Toji's sister). Additionally, due to the overwhelming popularity of last summer's first collaboration, Asuka Shikinami Langley, Rei Ayanami, and Mari Makinami Illustrious will be available again, giving players another chance to obtain them. Players can also look forward to exclusive character outfits (including free skins), a stunning 3D event map and a new mini-game.

During Wednesday's Sony's State of Play event Shift Up, the developer behind both Nikke and Stellar Blade, confirmed a June 2025 launch date for the previously announced Stellar Blade x Nikke in-game collaboration. While the specific details are still under wraps, this crossover promises to celebrate the unique connection between these games. Stellar Blade, the action-adventure game set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, is renowned for its stunning visuals, immersive storytelling, and dynamic combat—hallmarks that also define Nikke.

The collaboration trailer released today unveils the newly introduced characters Asuka: WILLE, Rei Ayanami (Tentative Name), and Sakura, immersing viewers in a high stakes battle against the backdrop of the Red Sea. The action-packed footage showcases Evangelion Unit Two and Evangelion Mark.09 in dramatic combat sequences, alongside the Ark's formidable battleship Admire. The tension escalates as they engage in a thrilling showdown against the enigmatic Gatekeeper, promising an unforgettable clash of power and strategy.

