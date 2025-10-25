Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Goddess Order

Goddess Order Launches Chapter 7: Foundation of Madness

The mobile RPG Goddess Order has released a new update this weekend, as the team has launched Chapter 7: Foundation of Madness

Article Summary Goddess Order Chapter 7: Foundation of Madness update brings a dramatic storyline with the Black Mist Cult.

Meet Crea, the new Earth-element assault knight, and tackle her revenge-driven Prelude of Vengeance event.

Quality-of-life improvements include faster reward claiming and enhanced equipment viewing options for players.

Ongoing events like Eternal Northern Shield let players earn rewards by following new heroes and storylines.

Kakao Games has launched a new update for their mobile action RPG, Goddess Order, as players can jump into Chapter 7: Foundation of Madness. Along with the vast array of content you see in every chapter, the story will have you dealing with the Black Mist Cult, as you finally learn the identities of some of the people behind it. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the content is live on iOS and Android.

Goddess Order – Chapter 7: Foundation of Madness

This exciting new chapter reveals the true identity of Goddess Order's "Black Mist Cult," which has spread across the kingdom, and sees the protagonist Lisbeth face a crucial decision in her pursuit of truth. As darkness and madness engulf the world, Lisbeth's choice marks the beginning of a new order. The Chapter 7 update sees the new knight Crea joining the roster of playable characters. An Earth-element assault knight and the young leader of the Dunkell States of Union Whiterock, Crea specialises in firing unique bullets that inflict heavy critical damage on enemies. The accompanying event, Prelude of Vengeance, puts Crea in the spotlight, and players delve into a story centered around Crea's growth and quest for revenge.

This update also brings several quality-of-life improvements to Goddess Order based on user feedback. Players can now consume up to five times the amount of Meat to claim greater rewards upon completing requests. Additionally, when obtaining equipment from armour-related requests, players can immediately view random options, and the visibility of battle category icons in the main UI has been enhanced for improved accessibility.

Goddess Order has been regularly updated since its global launch on September 24. Earlier this month, Kakao Games introduced a new knight, Siku, alongside the Eternal Northern Shield story event, which runs until November 5. This event follows the story of Siku and the legendary northern hero Gilbert as they join forces in the harsh northern front. Players can experience both story and combat as they follow Gilbert's fate, collecting Prayer Points that can be exchanged for various rewards, including Complete Mana-imbued Pages, Legendary Spiritstone, and Blue Crystals.

