Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Golazo! 2, Meridiem Games, Purple Tree

Golazo! 2 Deluxe – Complete Edition Announced For Switch & PS5

Golazo! 2 Deluxe - Complete Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5, set to be released in physical form sometime in Q! 2024.

Article Summary Golazo! 2 Deluxe - Complete Edition arrives on Switch & PS5 in Q1 2024.

Physical edition includes game, DLCs, holographic cards, and more.

New DLCs feature Qatar 22 Tournament, Pixel Cup, and Ultimate League.

Golazo 2 offers a nostalgic arcade soccer experience with fresh twists.

Indie game developer Purple Tree and publisher Meridiem Games confirmed Golazo! 2 Deluxe – Complete Edition is coming to consoles. The game has been out since September 2022 on PC, as it tells the story of clashes between players in the streets playing a special kind of underground/street soccer. Now console players will have an option of getting a physical edition of the game on one of the two consoles with some bonus content, as you'll get the full game along with all of the DLCs released for it so far. Plus some sweet benefits inside the box beyond just the game content. We have more info about it below as this version will be released sometime in Q1 2024.

Golazo! 2 Deluxe – Complete Edition

Golazo! 2 Deluxe – Complete Edition will include a special sleeve, a different holographic card for each platform, and an exclusive code to download alternative covers. As well as the fantastic art sleeves, the physical edition will include three additional DLCs. First on the list is Soccer Cup 2022, an exciting DLC featuring the Qatar 22 Tournament. Next, we have Pixel Cup Soccer, the second DLC that offers the fascinating Pixel Cup. This competition stands out for adding a pixel art filter and a top-down perspective, providing a unique visual experience. Last but not least, Ultimate League, the third DLC, introduces an exciting league featuring the best clubs. It is worth noting that it will be available in physical format before the digital version. Golazo 2 recalls the glory days of arcade machines and evokes the classics we all know. With new street mechanics and additional fields, this sequel adds more depth to the classic game. Golazo 2 is definitely the ideal game for those who are bored of Football Manager and other complicated simulators – just pick up the controller, sit on the couch, and play!

FEATURES

58 national teams

10 international stadiums

12 street teams

6 street pitches

World Street Tour

International Cup

World League

European Cup

DLC's Included

Soccer Cup 2022: Includes the International tournament Qatar 2022

Includes the International tournament Qatar 2022 Pixel Cup Soccer: Includes the Pixel Cup with pixel art filter and zenithal view.

Includes the Pixel Cup with pixel art filter and zenithal view. Ultimate League: Includes European teams + a League that pits Europe's best Clubs against each other. This DLC will be first available in the physical version before the digital version.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!