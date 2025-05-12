Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: eGoldenGloves National Championship, Engine Room VR, Golden Gloves VR

Golden Gloves VR To Hold eGoldenGloves National Championship

Golden Gloves VR will hold a special esports series alongside the IRL event, crowning the first eGoldenGloves National Champion

Esports boxers compete for a $2,500 cash prize, with rewards for top ten finishers on May 16.

Precision boxing physics and anti-cheat systems ensure skill-based, fair virtual competition.

Customize avatars, join tournaments, and experience a true-to-life VR boxing simulation.

Engine Room VR announced this morning that they will hold a special esports event for Golden Gloves VR this week in the 2025 eGoldenGloves National Championship. The event will run simultaneously with the 102nd annual National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions, allowing those who fancy themselves a professional eBoxer to get into the ring and fight for a $2,500 cash prize (with second and third place also snagging money for top honors, and prizes for those who manage to place in the top ten)! You can find more details on how to sign up on the link above, as it will take place on May 16.

Golden Gloves VR

Whether you're an aspiring fighter, a VR gamer, or an esports competitor, Golden Gloves VR is your chance to prove your skills in the most competitive and immersive boxing experience available. With precision boxing physics, anti-cheat mechanics, and anti-flail systems that prevent spamming or slapping, Golden Gloves VR ensures that only skill and strategy win the fight. It offers not just competition but a full-body workout, where players can compete, get in shape, and break a sweat—all at the same time.

The game offers single-player and multiplayer modes and the opportunity to participate in scored competitive tournaments. Hand controllers increase the accuracy of punches and hosted training classes can help guide beginners as they learn. Additionally, players can customize their characters and gym branding to set up their ideal training environment.

Authentic boxing mechanics with real-world punch mechanics and advanced bag physics make the game a true-to-life boxing simulation

Anti-spam & anti-flail technology ensure no slapping or spamming, only skill-based gameplay with anti-cheat protocols to ensure fair competition

It's backed by the fight community and the game has been demoed at major boxing and gaming events, including Netflix's Paul vs. Tyson fight

