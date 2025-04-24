Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Hotel Architect, Pathos Interactive

Hotel Architect Announces May Early Access Release Date

After months of testing on Steam, Hotel Architect has revealed an Early Access release date, as the game will be out next month

Article Summary Hotel Architect hits Early Access next month after extensive Steam testing.

Design grand hotels, manage chaos, and tackle obstacles in this tycoon game.

Unleash creativity with limitless design combinations and custom amenities.

Hire top staff, manage finances, and aim for a prestigious 5-star rating.

Indie game developer Pathos Interactive and publisher Wired Productions confirmed that Hotel Architect will be released into Early Access next month. The team has been testing the game out for the past few months on Steam, but it looks like they're ready to move into the next phase of development by having a build of the game out there while they work to finish it. Enjoy the latest trailer here as it will arrive on May 20, 2025.

Hotel Architect

Step into the chaotic 24/7 lifestyle of a hotel owner as you design and build grand hotels across the globe. Juggle the increasingly elaborate demands of disorderly guests, logistical nightmares, and unexpected obstacles in Hotel Architect, the ultimate hotel construction and tycoon management game. Demonstrate your creative freedom as you build your hotel from the ground up, taking your initial steps into the hospitality industry. In the career campaign or the sandbox mode, rejuvenate a rundown building or transform an empty plot into a hotel that towers above the Empire State Building, then design and dress a lobby that would be the envy of patrons at 'The Ritz.'

Add a personal touch to your hotel with a range of decorations and furnishings tailored to the needs of your guests. Explore limitless design combinations across multiple floors with numerous zones and amenities available to construct within your hotel. So, if you feel that your sauna is missing a bar, simply build one for your guests! In a fast-paced and frantic hotel, you will need to appease the harshest of critics, satisfy the needs of a variety of guests, and control the logistical chain full of unexpected obstacles in order to achieve an illustrious 5-star rating. With a variety of staff whose attributes will be put to the test, you must ensure you've hired the right people for the job whilst managing your finances. Will you prioritize a world-class chef at the expense of a clumsy receptionist? The choice is yours!

