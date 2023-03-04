Adonis Creed Is The Next Contender To Drop Into Fortnite Get ready to take on all contenders as Epic Games has released Adonis Creed into Fortnite in a crossover promoting Creed III.

Epic Games revealed their latest crossover character being added to Fortnite as Adonis Creed from the Creed/Rocky franchise is coming for a title. The boxing prodigy has been added to the game in promotion for the film Creed III, as you can get his cosmetics and more from the shop and battle for additional items. We got the details below from Epic Games about some of the stuff included in the game, including the Creed Cup you can compete in.

FORTNITE CREED QUESTS

You can never be too prepared for your next fight. Available from March 2 at 9 AM ET to March 9 at 9 AM ET, the Creed Quests will have you going the distance, lifting tires, and keeping up with the best. Each Creed Quest rewards XP! Complete five of the Quests to unlock the Creed's Gloves Spray.

ADONIS CREED OUTFIT

"Every punch I've ever thrown has been my own." With the default Adonis Creed Style chosen, select the Main Event option in the Locker to switch to blue trunks. Feelin' like your next match is the match? Put on the blue trunks to show your confidence.

BIONIC CREED

The time for talking over? Confront the other contenders with Adonis' Bionic Creed alt Style! Selecting the Main Event option will make one of his robotic arms blue and the other green. Add some flair and try to stay unfaded. The Bionic Creed Style also has the Packed Punch Blue and Packed Punch Orange options — make your arms glow either blue or orange! Additionally, in the Locker, toggle Bionic Creed's robe on or off.

ADONIS CREED ACCESSORIES

Pull no punches. Accessories matching the Adonis Creed Outfit will also be in the Shop:

Heavy Bag Back Bling : Adonis Creed Athletics training equipment on the go. (Included with the Adonis Creed Outfit.)

: Adonis Creed Athletics training equipment on the go. (Included with the Adonis Creed Outfit.) Knockout Pick Pickaxe : Knock 'em down for the count.

: Knock 'em down for the count. Target Training Emote: Keep your eyes on the mitts.

FORTNITE CREED CUP

Calling all prizefighters! Enter the ring for the Creed Cup taking place March 1. In this Solo Zero Build tournament, compete for the opportunity to be among the top point-earning players in your region, unlocking the Adonis Creed Outfit and Heavy Bag Back Bling before they hit the Item Shop. Also, for earning at least eight points, you'll unlock the CREED Brand Spray! Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region's three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can be found in the Compete tab in-game. Scoring will follow the format below:

MATCH PLACEMENT

Victory Royale: 30 Points

2nd: 25 Points

3rd: 22 Points

4th: 20 Points

5th: 19 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th: 16 Points

8th: 15 Points

9th: 14 Points

10th: 13 Points

11th – 15th: 11 Points

16th – 20th: 9 Points

21st – 25th: 7 Points

26th – 30th: 5 Points

31st – 35th: 4 Points

36th – 40th: 3 Points

40th – 50th: 2 Points

50th – 75th: 1 Point