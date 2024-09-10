Posted in: Arcade, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Golden Tee, Incredible Technologies

Golden Tee PGA Tour 2025 Is Coming To North America

Incredible Technologies has revealed a new arcade cabinet for Golden Tee PGA Tour 2025, which will hit North America in October

Article Summary Golden Tee PGA Tour 2025 update hits North America with new courses and modes.

Seven new courses, including five fantasy and two real PGA venues, debut in the game.

New GT Tour Mode and Random Round enrich gameplay with unique challenges and prizes.

Home Edition games receive Golden Tee PGA Tour 2025 starting October 7.

Incredible Technologies has revealed a new update coming to their Golden Tee cabinets, as players will be getting PGA Tour 2025 in North America. Starting this week, the company will roll out the latest edition of the title, with the downloadable update currently arriving on Golden Tee PGA Tour commercial games. What's more, the Golden Tee Live commercial update sticks will begin shipping on September 23, and Home Edition games will get this edition starting on October 7. We have more details about it below.

Golden Tee PGA Tour 2025

The update includes seven new meticulously crafted courses and a host of expanded game modes that promise players an unparalleled journey across fantastical landscapes and renowned real-world venues. Players will navigate five brand new fantasy designs: Bahama Isles, Basin Lake, Lexington Stables, Palmetto Coast, and Sahara Dunes, as well as two additional real-world PGA Tour venues. TPC San Antonio will be available at launch, with TPC River Highlands set to arrive on January 20, 2025. In addition, Closest-to-the-Pin LIVE makes its triumphant return to Online and Prize Play, exclusively on PGA Tour games, and three classic courses, Bear Lodge, Pine Coast, and Rocky Hollow, will receive the "re-teed" treatment with seasonal sets of pins and tees in early 2025, something that is entirely new for the series.

Perhaps most exciting for veterans of video golf is the upcoming GT Tour Mode, pitting challengers against one another in a months-long battle for point supremacy in an effort to earn huge cash prizes. Random Round, an aptly named newcomer to the platform, will afford players the ability to challenge themselves to 18 randomized holes sourced from the over 100 available Golden Tee courses. Plus, three new seasons of Club Pass rewards, three seasons of fresh pins and tees, and new clubs, balls, and player achievements will also debut.

