Golf Gang Will Officially Launch In Mid-May For PC

Curve Games and developer Lazy Monday Games announced this past week that their upcoming game Golf Gang will be coming out next month. Over the past several years, as strange as it sounds, golfing games have taken on a life of their own when it comes to multiplayer fun. Especially with content creators and livestreamers who have turned titles like Golf With Your Friends, Golf It, and What The Golf into mainstay titles that people will watch for hours on end.

The latest title looking to join them is Golf Gang, which turns the game into a hectic race to the hole with courses that apply multiple challenges and physics in a weird competition to see who can get their ball to the end first. This game has dozens of challenges that will keep you busy for hours just trying to accomplish them solo, not to mention all the battles you'll need to do against your friends or other opponents online. You can check out more about it below as the game will be released on PC on May 22nd.

In this compelling blend between golf and racing game genres, players must balance speed with accuracy and hit the ball whilst it's moving in a frantic scramble to be the first to reach the finish using the fewest shots. Up to eight players can challenge each other online in this hugely competitive yet hilariously social experience complete with vibrant visuals. Perfect for casual games as it is so easy to pick up and play, Golf Gang is also incredibly difficult to master thanks to a high skill ceiling, amusingly ruthless environments, and a wide array of modifiers for creating ultimate mayhem. From the publisher that brought you best-selling title Human Fall Flat, Golf Gang will also launch with a Steam workshop meaning huge potential for unique user-generated content.